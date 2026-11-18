What does 'Human' mean and why is it the Cambridge Dictionary word of the year?
Definition of 'Human' as the dictionary considers where we see ourselves in a changing world
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The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen 'human' as its word of the year to reflect the soul-searching and reflection our species has done in 2026 as the world is transformed by AI.
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Cambridge announced the word of the year on Wednesday, following on from Collins Dictionary declaring "mogging" was its choice for 2026.
It was a notable choice to go back to the start, with the dictionary having named "parasocial" as its word of 2025, which describes someone's relationship with a celebrity they do not know through social media.
The change of focus reflects AI hardly being out of the news this year, with Irish premier Micheál Martin weighing in just last week to state that it could be for the benefit rather than the “ruination of mankind”.
Collins, for its part, even had "P (Doom)" as a candidate for word of the year, which refers to the likelihood, or not, that AI is going to take over and collapse human civilisation.
Read also: What does mogging mean? Collins Dictionary gives its word of the year for 2026
What does 'Human' mean, and why is it the Cambridge Dictionary word of the year?
Cambridge Dictionary defines 'Human', an adjective, as: "Relating to people, as opposed to animals, machines, or gods."
This usage of the term has shot up this year, thanks in part to an anti-AI stand led by Hollywood A-listers in January, when Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett were among those to sign a letter to oppose an "assault on human creativity".
The choice of word comes as homo sapians wonder what their essence is and what they have that can distinguish them beyond a technological imitation.
A dictionary statement reads: "In a marketplace saturated with AI content, humans have started to become a premium that is code for intention, care, judgment, and the imperfections that make something feel real.
"Has the prevalence of AI content – and especially the rise of AI slop – given us a renewed appreciation of, perhaps even a yearning for, the human touch?"