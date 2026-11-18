The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen 'human' as its word of the year to reflect the soul-searching and reflection our species has done in 2026 as the world is transformed by AI.

Cambridge announced the word of the year on Wednesday, following on from Collins Dictionary declaring "mogging" was its choice for 2026.

It was a notable choice to go back to the start, with the dictionary having named "parasocial" as its word of 2025, which describes someone's relationship with a celebrity they do not know through social media.

The change of focus reflects AI hardly being out of the news this year, with Irish premier Micheál Martin weighing in just last week to state that it could be for the benefit rather than the “ruination of mankind”.

Collins, for its part, even had "P (Doom)" as a candidate for word of the year, which refers to the likelihood, or not, that AI is going to take over and collapse human civilisation.

Read also: What does mogging mean? Collins Dictionary gives its word of the year for 2026