Premier League title contenders could be equal on points but could the 2025-26 season finish level?

Neck and neck: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva challenges Arsenal's Kai Havertz . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Manchester City made a massive statement in the 2025-26 Premier League title race in beating Arsenal 2-1, to move within one win of catching the Gunners.

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Erling Haaland struck a vital winner in Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium and his team, with a game in hand, could close the gap with victory over Burnley on Wednesday. This would put both Arsenal and Manchester City on 70 points with five games left, giving both teams a maximum of 85 points. But what if both sides end up on the same number of points at the end of the season, and who would be given the title in the event of a tie?

The Premier League table as of Monday, April 20. Picture: PA

What would happen if Arsenal and Manchester City finished on equal points? If both teams finish on equal points after 38 games, the title would be determined by goal difference. As things stand, Arsenal have a +37 goal difference and Manchester City have +36 - so a 0-1 away win versus Burnley would see Pep Guardiola's side draw level on this metric too. If they are still level on goal difference, the next metric to decide will be goals scored - and City have a two goal cushion here, leading Arsenal 65 to 63. In a world of hypotheticals that sees Arsenal and Manchester City tied on points, goal difference and goals scored, they would be separated by their head to head record, which City's 2-1 win means they will edge.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores the winner against QPR in 2012. Picture: Alamy