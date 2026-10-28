Chancellor delivered first financial statement to the Commons today. What was in the Budget and what does it mean?

Budget key points. Picture: LBC

By William Mata

John Healey has finished a no-frills first Budget as Chancellor with a £100 energy payment for millions being the centrepiece.

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Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey leaves No 11 Downing Street. Picture: Uwe Deffner/Alamy

What are the key points from the Budget? Office for Budget Responsibility forecast The OBR has upgraded its forecast for this year 1.2% this year, followed by 1% next year, 1.6% in 2028, 1.8% in 2029, 1.7% in 2030 and 1.6% in 2031. "I believe Britain can beat the forecast again," Mr Healey said. At the beginning of his speech, the Chancellor said he was delivering his Budget “at a time when global uncertainties and pressures are swirling worldwide and hitting people here in Britain”. The impact of the war in Iran has contributed to the difficulties facing the economy, pushing up inflation as a result of higher oil and gas prices. "Breathing space" was a key phrase, said 13 times, as the government battles against an economic climate affected by the war in the Middle East, as households struggle against a cost of living crisis.

John Healey delivering his Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Headroom Mr Healey said his Budget keeps Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on “working people”. The Chancellor said the headroom is £15 billion in 2029 to 2030 before it rises to £22 billion in 2030 to 2031. He said the Budget will cut the deficit within three years. Mr Healey said: “That is what a buffer is for, use it when you need it, rebuild it when you can. And so despite the global challenges, this Budget puts us on track to eliminate the current budget deficit and get Britain’s finances into the black within three years.” He said borrowing is due to fall to 4.2% this year, 3.4% next year, 2.9% in 2028 to 2029, 2.1% in 2029 to 2030 and 1.8% in 2030 to 2031 and 2031 to 2032. Mr Healey said Britain’s debt is projected to fall from 83.2% of GDP this year to 81.7% for 2031 to 2023.

A 5p fuel duty cut has been extended. Picture: Sue Thatcher/Alamy

Extension on fuel duty cut Tax cuts for motorists are being extended into the spring. "For millions of people, the cost of living and the cost of doing business are the same," Mr Healey said. "The home is the office. The van is the family car. "Earlier this year, the government extended the 5p cut to Fuel Duty and slashed red diesel to its lowest rate in over 20 years. "With the war in the Middle East still driving high fuel prices, I am extending these tax cuts for motorists through the winter and spring to July. "And for anyone who relies on their car for their work, from care workers to engineers, I am increasing the higher mileage rate from 25p to 35p per mile and making permanent the increase to the standard mileage rate introduced earlier this year." National Minimum Wage rises Mr Healey said the National Minimum Wage and the National Living Wage are both increasing by 3.9% for the 2.3 million lowest paid workers. The National Living Wage will rise to £13.21, and the rate for 18–20-year-olds to £11.27.

Energy Mr Healey confirmed that the gas standing charges will be removed and that a scheme giving VAT off electricity will be extended. "Today I’m extending that VAT cut through the winter and spring to July, taking £50 off the annual price cap," the Chancellor said. In addition, Mr Healey set out a framework to bring down household bills for Brits. He said: "First, on clean power generation, this government will only buy and build new projects when they lower bills and when they can connect to the grid. "Second, we will break the grip of international gas prices on our bills by moving more of our old renewables onto fixed-price contracts. "And third, we will build cheaper, faster grid connections through GB Grid, and reform the complex web of institutions that govern them." The Chancellor also announced that 20 million households in council tax bands A-D will receive a £100 ‘Household Energy Payment'. "Paid directly into people’s bank accounts to help deal with rising energy bills this is a £2.6bn scheme to take the pressure off in the coldest months and see people through to the Spring," he said. "The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland governments will receive their share of this funding."

Parental leave has been awarded for self-employed fathers. Picture: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

Paid parental leave for self-employed fathers and partners Mr Healey announced a commitment to parental leave for self-employed fathers and partners to make the "economy work better for all families". "I will make self-employed fathers and partners eligible for paid parental leave for the first time," he said. £15m for book schemes for children Announcing other policies to help families, Mr Healey said: “I know that for families, the worst thing is feeling that your kids are missing out, even on little things, because money is tight, and so today I’m announcing £15 million for organisations like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and BookTrust who give books to children." Small Business Rate Relief threshold rises Small Business Rate Relief for retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses has risen from £12,000 to £18,000. "For 70,000 more businesses, I’m not just cutting their rates, I’m taking them out of paying business rates altogether," Mr Healey said. This means half of shops, restaurants and gyms will now pay no business rates at all. Alcohol duty relief for thousands of British brewers "For those who feel like celebrating tax cuts for our high streets - I’m providing a £10m alcohol duty relief for around 2000 small British brewers and cider makers," Mr Healey added.

The Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Whitehall. Picture: PhotoEdit/Alamy

More money for defence Having resigned as defence secretary over a lack of support for the Ministry of Defence, Mr Healey has now promised extra funding. He said: "This year, our Defence budget is £14bn higher than it was in the Conservatives’ last year of government. At the Spending Review next year, I confirm that I will set out the details of how we will meet our NATO commitment to spend 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2035, with a target date for 3% in 2030. "And today, I am getting work underway to get there in a fiscally sustainable way." On supporting Ukraine, he added: "[I pledge] £10bn of additional economic and military support – based on loans, Export Finance guarantees, and half a billion in urgent military funding for this winter." Tax-free cash ISA limit to remain at £20,000 per year Mr Healey told the Commons the tax-free cash ISA limit would remain at £20,000, as expected. The Government has U-turned on a plan to reduce it to £12,000. He told the Commons: “88% of people will pay no more tax on their savings, and I am taking a new approach today to encourage people on ordinary incomes to save and to invest. “I will not go ahead with the cut to the tax-free amount that people can put into a cash ISA. The limit will stay at £20,000 per year, tax-free, for people of all ages and to make investment accessible. “I will work with the sector to create a new ‘Starter ISA’ to reward first-time investors.” National wealth fund The Chancellor pledged a further £20.4 billion for the National Wealth Fund and the British Business Bank. Financial support for entrepreneurs Mr Healey announced the tripling of the trading allowance, the amount you can earn from a new venture tax-free, from £1,000 to £3,000. In addition, the new Young Entrepreneurs Allowance will cover a year of living costs for young founders while they "turn their ideas into businesses".

The new Cardiff Parkway will help support services into the Welsh capital and central station. Picture: Ceri Breeze/Alamy

Projects to take shape across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland The Budget promised more money for regional mayors and spending around the UK. Additionally, the Government will devolve business rates and some income tax revenue to allow regions to invest in large infrastructure projects. For England, he said: “In the West Midlands, £10 million for a new market hall in Stafford, in the south west, £10 million for Bristol’s Temple Quarter, and £3 million to help Plymouth’s young people get jobs in defence. “In the east of England, new access to government borrowing for the Cambridge Development Corporation. “In the north, £15 million to upgrade the Leeds College of Building, £10 million for Bury’s indoor market, £20 million to restore Liverpool’s Littlewoods Building and £3 million for a tech company incubator in the Don Valley, and I can announce that we will host the next International Investment Summit in Gateshead in the spring.” Mr Healey added: "In Wales, £2.5m for a science park in North Wales, £11m for the Aberavon Bridge and £30m for Cardiff Parkway Station. "In Scotland, £18m for advanced chip design led by Edinburgh University, and £6m for Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus. "And in Northern Ireland, £7.5m for AI and Cyber in Belfast." In addition, he said that there will be a "streamlining" of devolution to save money and said he will be investing £600m in AI towards civil service transformation.

Housing regulation is being relaxed to encourage construction. Picture: Rob Cousins/Alamy