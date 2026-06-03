The UK is forecast to have a hotter than average summer in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the next heatwave in the UK? And what does El Niño mean? Here's why weather experts are predicting a hotter than average summer.

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The UK experienced one of its hottest Mays on record in 2026 as temperatures soared to 30 degrees and above. Following the hottest week of the year so far, Britain is back to windy and wet weather conditions but it doesn't seem like we'll be waiting long before the next heatwave with experts predicting an El Niño summer. The Met Office has also confirmed in their three month forecast the chances of heatwaves are more likely this year with high temperatures expected throughout the months of June, July and August. Read more: Coldest May night in five years recorded with more unsettled weather on way

Read more: Thunderstorms and downpours forecast in 'big change' of conditions as heatwave ends With weather experts predicting high chances of an El Niño summer with heatwaves, here's everything you need to know about the hot summer weather predicted for the UK.

The UK recently experienced the hottest May on record. Picture: Getty

What is an El Niño summer? An El Niño is a naturally occurring warm weather phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) - a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. This happens when a warmer-than-average sea surface occurs. This type of weather event typically happens every two to seven years and lasts around nine to twelve months according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). For the UK, this typically means a warmer and drier summer with increased chances of mild and stormy conditions. And it's not just summer it impacts but also brings a higher chance of cold and dry spells in winter. According to the WMO, an El Niño has a 90% chance of forming before November this year. They said the natural phenomenon would at the very least be "moderate" in strength with some even saying it could be one of the strongest on record.

An El Niño summer is 90% likely this year. Picture: Getty