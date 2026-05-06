Three passengers are dead, several more are seriously ill and concern is growing after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. But what is the virus at the centre of this health scare - and how does it spread?

Authorities are continuing to monitor the outbreak linked to the ship MV Hondius after multiple passengers became infected during a voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde.

As of May 6, three passengers have died, including a German citizen and a Dutch couple.

The cruise is currently still at sea after Canary Islands refusing to let them dock over fears the virus could spread further.

Some 149 people from 23 countries remain on the MV Hondius under "strict precautionary measures", including isolation and hygiene protocols, according to cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions.

Read more: Hantavirus cruise ship - key events from the MV Hondius outbreak so far

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