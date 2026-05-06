What is hantavirus? The mysterious disease linked to the virus-hit cruise ship
What are the symptoms of the virus linked to the deadly MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak
| Updated: 54m ago
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By Jasmine Feldman
Three passengers are dead, several more are seriously ill and concern is growing after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship. But what is the virus at the centre of this health scare - and how does it spread?
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Authorities are continuing to monitor the outbreak linked to the ship MV Hondius after multiple passengers became infected during a voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde.
As of May 6, three passengers have died, including a German citizen and a Dutch couple.
The cruise is currently still at sea after Canary Islands refusing to let them dock over fears the virus could spread further.
Some 149 people from 23 countries remain on the MV Hondius under "strict precautionary measures", including isolation and hygiene protocols, according to cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told LBC: "We are closely monitoring reports of a potential hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Hondius and stand ready to support British nationals if needed.
"We are in touch with the cruise company and local authorities."
It has been reported everyone remaining on the boat is showing no symptoms of hantavirus.