'Famous man' cannot be named despite losing bid for injunction to stop reporting of allegations

A super injunction can block the reporting that an injunction exists. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy

By William Mata

An unusual legal case is making headlines in the UK this week with a "famous man" losing his bid for an injunction to prevent the publication of allegations against him.

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The well-known man denies the claims and sought an injunction to prevent the allegations from being published or aired because of the risk that he would take his own life. He had brought legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4, Good Morning Britain and Channel 5, and Guardian News and Media (GNM). London's High Court was told by lawyers for the media organisations that the allegations they want to report involve the man’s alleged “abuse of power and status” to contact young women and try to engage in “inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities”. But it was announced on Tuesday that the bid had failed. Even so, the media cannot identify the man for the time being to allow for any appeal bids to be lodged.

The Royal Courts of Justice or Law Courts which houses the High Court. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

What is an injunction? There are two types of injunctions: A prohibitory injunction stops someone from doing something; A mandatory injunction forces someone to take action. Both are awarded by a judge. In the case of the so-called famous man, this was an attempt to gain a prohibitory injunction related to stopping Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media from publishing the allegations involving him. But while there are numerous examples of celebrities attempting to gain an injunction to keep their name out of the media, they do have other uses too, which can be more commonly awarded. A prohibitory injunction can be sought, for example, to stop a neighbour from building on your land, while a mandatory injunction could force them to demolish what they had started unlawfully. Injunctions can also be used for instances such as: Ordering an offender not to contact a victim,

Freezing assets to stop someone spending or hiding money during a financial dispute,

Stopping someone from using copyrighted material. Injunctions can last for a set time period, or until an event occurs, and it can be extended by a judge.

An injunction can be sought to protect an identity. Picture: Igor Stevanovic/Alamy