What is an injunction and how does it work in UK law?
David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle
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David Walliams has now been named as the high-profile individual who failed to get an injunction to stop media organisations from publishing allegations against him.
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The 55-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct and potential criminal activity in the reports published on Tuesday.
Walliams denies the claims and sought an injunction to prevent the allegations from being published or aired because of the risk that he would take his own life.
He had brought legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4, Good Morning Britain and Channel 5, and Guardian News and Media (GNM).
But it was announced last week that the bid had failed. His identity could not be published right away to give him a chance to appeal, but the window expired on Monday afternoon, and he can now be named.
What is an injunction?
There are two types of injunctions: A prohibitory injunction stops someone from doing something; A mandatory injunction forces someone to take action. Both are awarded by a judge.
In the case of Walliams, this was an attempt to gain a prohibitory injunction related to stopping Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media from publishing the allegations involving him.
But while there are numerous examples of celebrities attempting to gain an injunction to keep their name out of the media, they do have other uses too, which can be more commonly awarded.
A prohibitory injunction can be sought, for example, to stop a neighbour from building on your land, while a mandatory injunction could force them to demolish what they had started unlawfully.
Injunctions can also be used for instances such as:
- Ordering an offender not to contact a victim,
- Freezing assets to stop someone spending or hiding money during a financial dispute,
- Stopping someone from using copyrighted material.
Injunctions can last for a set time period, or until an event occurs, and they can be extended by a judge.
What is a super injunction?
A super injunction is the name given by the press to a court's ban on reporting that an injunction has happened.
This is not a legal term, but the "super injunction" is purely a reporting restriction.
It came to national knowledge in 2011 when Premier League footballer Ryan Giggs had his affair with Big Brother contestant Imogen Thomas safeguarded from press reporting.
However, Giggs was named on social media, which led to discussions around the limitations of the injunction system in an online age.
Eventually, Giggs's identity was published after Lib Dem MP John Hemming used Parliamentary Privilege to name him in the Commons.