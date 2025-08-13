Tennis legend Monica Seles has said she is adjusting to a “new normal” after being diagnosed with a rare illness.

The Serbian-American, 51, was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic neuromuscular disease, three years ago.

"I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, 'Yeah, I see two balls',” she told Associated Press of the first signs of the condition.

"These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore. And, for me, this is when this journey started. And it took me quite some time to really absorb it, speak openly about it, because it's a difficult one. It affects my day-to-day life quite a lot."

Seles, who won nine grand slam titles in her career, has not played professionally for more than 20 years but remained active in her retirement.

She said she is now getting used to living with myasthenia gravis and is trying to raise awareness of it.

"One of the reasons I decided to go public with my myasthenia gravis (is) because it's been a huge reset in my professional life as a tennis player, also in my personal life," she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

