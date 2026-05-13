What is the State Opening of Parliament and how often does it happen?
King Charles will open parliament today but what exactly happens at the ceremony? And why does it happen in May? Here are all the details you need.
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On May 13th, King Charles and wife Queen Camilla will travel in their royal coach down to Westminster where they will conduct the State Opening of Parliament for 2026.
A ceremonial event, the royals and government members partake in a series of traditions dating back centuries to mark the opening of a new parliamentary year.
During it, King Charles will deliver a 10-minute speech which outlines the agenda for the current government for the year ahead such as policies, law changes and promises.
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So what exactly is the State Opening of Parliament and why do we do it? Here's everything you need to know including what happens at the ceremony and why it happens in May.
What is the State Opening of Parliament?
This is an event that marks the formal start of a parliamentary year with the King outlining the government's agenda for the coming session in his 10-minute speech.
It will talk about proposed policies and legislations from that government, in this case Labour, and will allow an open session for discussion after.
The State Opening of Parliament is the only time when all three parts of the system come together. They are the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons.
The day is filled with traditions such as the King travelling via carriage and arriving through an entrance only reserved for the monarch. This is where he will put on a crown and robes and lead the procession into the House of Lords.
An official, also known as Black Rod, will then summon MPS from the Commons and Lords to watch the speech.
The State Opening of Parliament is a tradition dating back to the 16th century which explains the old-fashioned traditions spread throughout the day.
Why is the State Opening of Parliament happening in May?
There is not a set date every year this happens. For 2026 it's 13th May, however, there was no such event in 2025, and in 2024 it took place on July 17th.
The event happens on the first day of a new parliamentary session, either after a general election or in this case, the recent local elections.
What happens at the State Opening of Parliament?
To begin with, King Charles will start his procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster where he will arrive through the Sovereign's Entrance. Charles III will go to the Robing Room where he will dress in the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State.
He will then lead the Royal procession through to the Royal Gallery, which typically has around 600 guests, to the chamber of the House of Lords.
The House of Lords official, known as Black Rod, will then go and summon the House of Commons.
At this moment, the Commons chamber will be shut in the Black Rod's face, a move that symbolises their independence from the monarchy which dates back to the Civil War. The Black Rod will knock three times before the door is opened and members from the House of Commons follow them to the Lords chamber.
King Charles will then deliver his 10-minute speech, which has been written by the government, which will then be followed by his exit.
After this, a new parliamentary setting starts and members of both houses debate the speech and the policies outlined. This can last several days.