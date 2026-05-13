King Charles will be leading another State Opening of Parliament in the UK today. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

King Charles will open parliament today but what exactly happens at the ceremony? And why does it happen in May? Here are all the details you need.

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King Charles will read out a 10 minute speech in the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

What is the State Opening of Parliament? This is an event that marks the formal start of a parliamentary year with the King outlining the government's agenda for the coming session in his 10-minute speech. It will talk about proposed policies and legislations from that government, in this case Labour, and will allow an open session for discussion after. The State Opening of Parliament is the only time when all three parts of the system come together. They are the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons. The day is filled with traditions such as the King travelling via carriage and arriving through an entrance only reserved for the monarch. This is where he will put on a crown and robes and lead the procession into the House of Lords. An official, also known as Black Rod, will then summon MPS from the Commons and Lords to watch the speech. The State Opening of Parliament is a tradition dating back to the 16th century which explains the old-fashioned traditions spread throughout the day. Why is the State Opening of Parliament happening in May? There is not a set date every year this happens. For 2026 it's 13th May, however, there was no such event in 2025, and in 2024 it took place on July 17th. The event happens on the first day of a new parliamentary session, either after a general election or in this case, the recent local elections. Read more: King Charles tipped to visit Republic of Ireland in 2027

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Keir Starmer had just been appointed Prime Minister at the last State Opening of Parliament in 2024. Picture: Getty