Donald Trump has said Rob Reiner was killed because of the film director's "raging obsession" with him and his “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

The US director was found dead with stab wounds alongside his wife Michele at their LA home, and police are now investigating an "apparent homicide”.

Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested, but while many have paid tribute to the director of films such as When Harry Met Sally and Misery, the president has had a more unusual response.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

But what is this so-called mind crippling disease?