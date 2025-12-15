What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?
US president says late film director, who was found stabbed to death, had 'Trump derangement syndrome'
Donald Trump has said Rob Reiner was killed because of the film director's "raging obsession" with him and his “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
The US director was found dead with stab wounds alongside his wife Michele at their LA home, and police are now investigating an "apparent homicide”.
Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested, but while many have paid tribute to the director of films such as When Harry Met Sally and Misery, the president has had a more unusual response.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.
“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
But what is this so-called mind crippling disease?
What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a term coined and used by the president and his supporters for those who are staunchly opposed to his policies, but are irrational in their opposition.
The term originated with Democratic opponents to George W Bush, but it has been commonplace since Mr Trump’s first term began in 2017.
The Washington Post has been described as having TDS by Sean Hannity, a supporter of Mr Trump, while White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in 2018: “Trump Derangement Syndrome is becoming a major epidemic among Democrats.”
More recently, Mr Trump accused his former ally Elon Musk as having TDS but he spared his longest rant for Reiner, after his death.
The director was a critic of Mr Trump and said last year that the election threatened democracy in the US, calling the eventual vote winner an “autocrat”.
In his message on Monday, Mr Trump continued: “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.
“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"