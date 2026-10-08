James May working on gin, his pub, and a YouTube channel since leaving his former Top Gear co-hosts behind

James May has several projects on the go. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

James May has said he has no plans to work with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond again, telling LBC that "it's difficult" to imagine a future joint project.

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James May at his pub in Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

What is James May doing now? James May, who is 63, has a few ventures to his name since leaving his old Top Gear pals behind in 2024, with a pub, YouTube channel, and a gin business on the go. Pub Like Clarkson, May has a pub venture and is a co-owner of The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe in Wiltshire. He said that, while he enjoys the venture, he is seeing the reality of the hardships facing pub owners. “The margins are tiny, and one bit of old 18th-century thatch falling off, or in our case, having to resurface the gravelly car park, can be enough to push you over the edge," he told James O'Brien on LBC. He has been the director and co-owner of The Royal Oak since 2020. Gin James's Gin is an award-winning drink that May said he has crafted in his Wiltshire shed alongside distiller Hugh Anderson He said of the project on its website: "The idea to make some gin came to me soon after buying half of my local pub. It was going to close and, had it done so, living in the countryside would have been pointless. "I persuaded a couple of friends to get involved, and we all agreed that it seemed like an obvious and relatively straightforward thing to do. But of course it isn’t straightforward."

New and former Grand Tour presenters (left to right) Richard Hammond, James May, Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland, James Englesman and Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: Alamy