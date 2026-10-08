What is James May doing now? Presenter says 'it's difficult' to see reunion with Clarkson and Hammond
James May working on gin, his pub, and a YouTube channel since leaving his former Top Gear co-hosts behind
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James May has said he has no plans to work with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond again, telling LBC that "it's difficult" to imagine a future joint project.
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The three former Top Gear presenters have gone their very separate ways since winding up their professional partnership with the end of The Grand Tour in 2024.
Clarkson now presents Clarkson's Farm and appeared at the Conservative Party Conference this week, while Hammond now presents a series on Discovery.
The three recently made a one-off comeback to launch a new presenter line-up on The Grand Tour but have wound down their production company, which will net them all a payday.
Of a potential reunion, May told LBC that it is "slightly difficult" to "envisage" a reunion with Clarkson and Hammond as the three are all "knocking on a bit".
"You should never say never, should you, because then somebody will dig it up and hold it against you, but there is nothing planned."
Read also: James May defends social media's role in promoting dangerous driving following A66 tragedy
What is James May doing now?
James May, who is 63, has a few ventures to his name since leaving his old Top Gear pals behind in 2024, with a pub, YouTube channel, and a gin business on the go.
Pub
Like Clarkson, May has a pub venture and is a co-owner of The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe in Wiltshire.
He said that, while he enjoys the venture, he is seeing the reality of the hardships facing pub owners.
“The margins are tiny, and one bit of old 18th-century thatch falling off, or in our case, having to resurface the gravelly car park, can be enough to push you over the edge," he told James O'Brien on LBC.
He has been the director and co-owner of The Royal Oak since 2020.
Gin
James's Gin is an award-winning drink that May said he has crafted in his Wiltshire shed alongside distiller Hugh Anderson
He said of the project on its website: "The idea to make some gin came to me soon after buying half of my local pub. It was going to close and, had it done so, living in the countryside would have been pointless.
"I persuaded a couple of friends to get involved, and we all agreed that it seemed like an obvious and relatively straightforward thing to do. But of course it isn’t straightforward."
YouTube
May is a football stadium (around 40,000 people) away from one million subscribers on his James May's Planet Gin YouTube channel.
He said of it: "Why have I started a YouTube channel, I hear you ask? Because even washing machine spares have one, so why not? I’ll be posting here now and then whenever I think I have a good idea. Don’t get your hopes up."
While he does not promise much, he does post regular videos about his car collection, cookery, and gin.
Family
May has been in a relationship with art critic Sarah Frater since 2000, and the pair are unmarried and have no children. He divides his time between Hammersmith in London and Wiltshire.