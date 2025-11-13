President 'knew about the girls,' emails allege, while Andrew told offenders he 'could not take any more'

Melania Trump with Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein in 2000. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The then-Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this,” when he learned of a newspaper report into the trio back in 2011.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew, now known as simply Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, wrote to the since-convicted sex abuser Epstein, who killed himself in 2019, and now-jailed sex trafficker Maxwell to try and distance himself from a rising number of allegations. He wrote: "What's all this? I don't know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can't take any more of this.” On account of his association with the pair, and allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous book Nobody’s Girl, Andrew has been banished from all royal associations.

Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

He denies that he met Ms Giuffre and was a beneficiary of sexual favours from trafficked women. Andrew reached an out of court settlement with his accuser in 2022 but denied that this was an admission of guilt. His emails to Epstein and Maxwell were released on Wednesday amid a slew of evidence that has become public knowledge after the US Congress requested documents as part of their investigation into the affair. Here is a summary of what has been alleged. Is the photo of Andrew and Virginia Roberts-Giuffre real?

The photo of Andrew and Virginia Giuffre was real, emails from Epstein show. Picture: Alamy

The infamous photo showing Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre was questioned by Queen Elizabeth II’s second son - and he suggested in his car crash interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019 that it might have been doctored. However, leaked emails from Epstein appear to verify the image. “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” he wrote to a journalist in 2011 - ten years after the alleged meeting. What was said about Peter Mandelson?

Lord Mandelson was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The former Labour big beast was removed by Sir Keir Starmer from his position as ambassador to the US earlier this year when details of his friendship with Epstein emerged. Conversations between them were ongoing as late as 2016, emails show, when Epstein emailed his friend to congratulate him on his 63rd birthday. In other emails from the same year, it appears that Lord Mandelson had warned Epstein about Andrew. What is said about Donald Trump?

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019. Picture: Alamy