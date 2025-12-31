Medics are concerned about the increasing prevalence of a so-called killer fungus which has been seen to cause infections around the world.

Here is what you need to know about Candida Auris.

“They can spread silently, thrive in hospitals, resist multiple treatments, and survive on surfaces for weeks.”

“Fungi are all around us, but some species pose significant threats to human health,” the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

UK health chiefs are monitoring the development of a strain of Candida auris, which has been seen to be resilient to anti-fungal medications.

What is Candida Auris?

Candida auris is a micro-organism that is capable of infections, and is especially deadly for those with weakened immune systems. It lives in human skin and inside the body.

It is also sometimes known as Candidozyma auris.

The NHS states: “Some people carry Candida, but do not know because they have no symptoms and it does not harm them.

“This is known as colonisation and we call these people carriers.”

Candida auris can cause problems with infections in hospitals and patients can be tested upon entry with a swab. Within the NHS, it is known as ‘C auris’.

According to the Independent, it was first recorded in Japan in 2009 and has now spread to 61 countries around the world.

What has happened now?

A drug resistant strain of C auris is becoming more prevalent, according to reports, and is being spotted around the world.

The Microbiology and Molecular Biology Review has noted the growing problem in its latest report. “Skin colonisation by C auris is a significant medical concern because colonised patients may facilitate inter- and intra-hospital transmission of C auris to other patients,” a report reads.

The UK government has been monitoring the situation for a while and released guidance in May. “What makes C auris particularly concerning is its remarkable resilience,” a report said.

“It can survive on surfaces for long periods of time, including in the hospital environment, and is often resistant to first-line medical treatments and disinfectants.”

The resilient fungus might be able to cause infections to the blood, brain and spinal cord, bones, abdomen, wounds, ears, respiratory tract, and urinary system.

What can I do?

The UKHSA has said that the fungus is not as prevalent in the UK as it is in other countries but it is continuing to monitor the situation.

NHS guidance states: “The best way to prevent the spread of C auris is to wash your hands regularly, especially after using the toilet and before eating food. You should also avoid touching any areas of broken skin or wound dressings.”

The UKHSA added: “While not yet widespread in England, it is important that we remain aware that C auris may spread in hospital environments.

“Through effective infection prevention and control measures, rigorous hygiene practices, ongoing monitoring and continued research, its spread can be minimised.”