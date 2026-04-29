Donald Trump is known for his love of fast food, but White House chefs served up a refined and cultured menu for King Charles and Queen Camilla at their state banquet.

The monarch was a hit with his audience on Tuesday night, delivering a string of one-liners to leave delegates in stitches, to help smooth over cracks in the US-UK special relationship.

The White House dinner followed talks, after which Mr Trump insisted that the King agrees with him that Iran should never be allowed nuclear weapons.

Details about the banquet were kept quiet until the eleventh hour, but the occasion ultimately delivered a multi-course meal that was fit for a royal - and there was no room on the menu for the president's beloved McDonald's!

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