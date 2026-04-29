What did King, Queen and Trumps eat at White House state banquet?
Charles and Camilla dine with President of the United States at the White House on second night of state visit
Donald Trump is known for his love of fast food, but White House chefs served up a refined and cultured menu for King Charles and Queen Camilla at their state banquet.
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The monarch was a hit with his audience on Tuesday night, delivering a string of one-liners to leave delegates in stitches, to help smooth over cracks in the US-UK special relationship.
The White House dinner followed talks, after which Mr Trump insisted that the King agrees with him that Iran should never be allowed nuclear weapons.
Details about the banquet were kept quiet until the eleventh hour, but the occasion ultimately delivered a multi-course meal that was fit for a royal - and there was no room on the menu for the president's beloved McDonald's!
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What did King, Queen and, Trumps eat at White House state banquet?
White House chefs delivered French food for the State banquet, although the decorations were said to be “inspired by the beauty of English gardens”.
The guests ate an appetiser of vegetables, followed by ravioli, sole meunière, and a chocolate gâteau pudding.
Melania Trump is said to have overseen the menu, which, according to the White House, was:
- Appetiser: Garden vegetable velouté, hearts of palm, toasted shallots, micro mint,
- Starter: Spring herbed ravioli, ricotta cheese, morels, parmesan emulsion,
- Main course: Dover sole meunière, potato pavé, wild garlic, snow peas,
- Dessert: White house honey & vanilla bean crémeux, chocolate gâteau, almond joconde, crème fraîche ice cream.
Wine on the menu was all American-produced and ranged from a £21 bottle of Riesling to a £48 bottle of Chardonnay.
The First Lady also chose the table and room decorations, with guests being seated alongside green pleated linens and seasonal spring blooms.
The East Room of the White House, where the state dinner was held, with the theme colours being the Trump trademark of white and gold.