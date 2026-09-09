Martin Lewis has urged people to install a lasting power of attorney, a £92 document he has said is even more important than a will.

"Best is to have both. But when you're dead, you're dead; it's just a question of where your assets go."

He told a podcast this week: "Wills are really important, but in my view, a power of attorney is even more so, which is why it's worrying that far fewer people have them.

The Money Saving Expert founder said too few Brits have appointed an LPA and that he filled one out in his 30s after becoming aware of its importance.

What is a lasting power of attorney?

A lasting power of attorney (LPA) is a legal document that lets you appoint one or more people (‘attorneys’) to help you make decisions or to make decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so.

"This gives you more control over what happens to you if you have an accident or an illness and cannot make your own decisions," the government states.

LPAs, which are legally binding in England and Wales but not Scotland, can be sought for both health and welfare, and property and financial affairs.

They can be used to allow others to make decisions for you around your care and daily routine, potentially moving you into a care home if your attorney feels necessary.

An LPA can also allow someone to manage an account on your behalf, pay bills, or even sell your home.

The healthcare LPA can only be used when you’re unable to make your own decisions, but the financial type can be used as soon as it is signed.

How to make a lasting power of attorney