Protests and counter-protests in Portsmouth as smugglers turn to larger boats for fewer crossings

Massive, or "mega", dinghies can transport more than 200 people in one go. Picture: Station SNSM Berck sur Mer

By William Mata

Small boat Channel crossings are becoming much larger affairs for the government to deal with due to the recent advent of the so-called mega dinghy.

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A 15m dinghy carrying 230 people got into difficulty when it crossed the Channel last month, with 30 of the migrants needing to be rescued after falling into the sea. It came after another massive boat with 165 people made the crossing in July, for what was then a record, as smugglers changed their tactics due to circumstances. The situation has led to mob protests in Portsmouth and also counter-protests, with police being injured and vehicles being damaged. A Home Office spokesperson told LBC: "This latest incident demonstrates the reckless and dangerous tactics employed by the criminal gangs facilitating these crossings, who continue to put lives at risk by cramming ever greater numbers of people onto unseaworthy vessels. “We are making progress, with the number of small boat crossings down this year and the lowest number recorded for July since 2020. “But we must go further, which is why we have signed a payment-by-results deal with the French to put 40% more boots on the ground on French beaches.” Read also: Brave lifeboat workers targeted in campaign of online hate and intimidation by balaclava-clad anti-migrant protesters

Police officers patrol on a Rib (rigid inflatable boat) off the coast of Eastney Beach in Portsmouth, following a protest last night after people thought to be migrants were brought into the harbour. Picture date: Monday September 7, 2026. Picture: Alamy

What are mega dinghies? Mega dinghies refer to the new generation of boats that are up to 15m long and can carry more than 200 migrants across the Channel. The dinghies are said to have come about as a result of a shortage of the small boats traditionally used, with smuggling gangs now being forced to work together. According to a report in the Guardian, the boats can be bought for north of £1,000 from a supplier in China - and these vessels then need to be equipped with an engine. At least 11 crossings have been made on the large dinghies this summer, although there is no definition of what constitutes a "mega dinghy". They are incredibly dangerous for anyone making the trip, as the boats' engines are liable to catch fire and the overcrowding of dinghies can lead them to capsize. Like the smaller boat crossings, the wind and waves have to be in optimal condition for a journey to be possible.

The number of people on this boat was estimated be over 150. Picture: Station SNSM Berck sur Mer