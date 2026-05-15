A college student has died and two others are unwell after cases of meningitis have transmitted in Reading.

Here is what you need to know about meningitis and the cases in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that close contacts of t hose affected by the Reading cases will be given antibiotics as a precaution , adding the deceased was a student of Henley College in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Two people died after what was considered to be an outbreak that originated in a nightclub in Canterbury, while three young people also contracted meningitis in Dorset.

One of the cases has been confirmed as meningitis B, which was the same strain that spread around University of Kent earlier this year.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, which can be deadly if it is not treated quickly.

It can cause life-threatening sepsis and result in permanent damage to the brain or nerves, the NHS states, adding that it can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, children and young adults.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

Meningitis can be spread through sneezing, coughing and kissing, and not every carrier has symptoms. However, symptoms that are present can include:

Fever,

Vomitting,

Rashes,

Severe headache,

Stiffness,

Seizures,

Fatigue,

Sensitivity to light

The NHS states that if you have symptoms of meningitis, call 999 or go to A&E straight away. "If someone goes to bed unwell, check on them regularly," the statement added.

Is meningitis spreading in the UK?

The NHS has said the overall risk of getting meningitis remains low, although there have been a small number of cases in England.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, told the BBC: "This is a very rare disease but when it strikes it can be very lethal.

"We have the strain from one of the three cases [in Reading] and we know that it is completely distinct to the one that caused the outbreak in Kent and the one that caused the outbreak in Dorset.

"We have identified a social network where these three are connected and we are almost certain that this is going to be the same strain."

Relations and close contacts of those who have suffered meningitis have been provided with antibiotics and vaccines.

How can I prevent meningitis?

A number of vaccinations are available that offer some protection against meningitis.

The UKHSA has said: "The number of confirmed cases is very low so there are currently no plans for a local emergency meningitis vaccination programme."

The NHS has said that anyone with any symptoms should not wait to develop all of them, and that not every case involves all of the symptoms developing.

What if I get meningitis?

People with suspected meningitis will usually have tests in hospital to confirm the diagnosis and check whether the condition is the result of a viral or bacterial infection, the NHS states.

Viral meningitis tends to get better on its own but bacterial can be more serious and require a stint in hospital, with oxygen given through a mask, and antibiotics and fluids given to a vein.

Around one in 10 cases of bacterial meningitis is fatal, according to NHS statistics.