How hot will it be this week in the UK? What does a Met Office 'red' alert mean for heat? What precautions can be taken to stay safe in the sun?

A record breaking week of heat is on the way. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Met Office has upgraded its amber heat warnings for Wednesday and Thursday, replacing them with rare red warnings for extreme heat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK weather forecast for this week Monday: A sunny day across the UK, with an amber heat warning for southern and south western England, Tuesday: Hot spells are likely to continue on Tuesday, with another amber heat warning, Wednesday: The first day of red warnings for extreme heat. Highs of 40C are possible, Thursday: Similar to Wednesday, with the red alert in place until 9pm, Friday: A cooler day, there are currently no warnings for Friday, with potential for some cloud and rain.

The UK is set to bake in record-breaking temperatures. Picture: Alamy

How hot will it be this week in the UK? The peak of the heatwave is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures are expected to climb to at least 39C, and possibly beyond that in some regions. The current highest temperature on record for June is 35.6C but this could be smashed with two days of 40C forecast for the southern parts of the country.

An exceptional heatwave is developing this week with record-breaking June temperatures highly likely, particularly for England and Wales 🌡️



Following the heat in May 2026, it would be the first time since 1911 that two consecutive months have observed record temperatures pic.twitter.com/YuDc8gMcWO — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2026

What does a Met Office 'red' alert mean for heat? The Met Office has stated that a "red" alert for hot weather means: Population-wide risk of adverse health effects, not just the most vulnerable,

Substantial changes in working practices and routines required,

High risk of failure of technology and services that are affected by the heat, including water, electricity, gas or mobile phone services,

Significant increase in people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents,

Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Mark Sidaway, said: “Red warnings are reserved for the most severe events and we’re expecting severe and significant impacts from this heatwave, with health impacts likely for many, even beyond those who are normally more vulnerable to the heat. “As well as very high daytime temperatures, there will be consecutive nights where temperatures do not drop below 20°C, which is called a Tropical Night. "This will make it very hard for people to recover from the daytime heat, exacerbating the heat stress impacts.”

Sun seekers enjoy the weather in Southend, Essex. Picture: Alamy