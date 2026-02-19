Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is in police custody.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday morning, his 66th birthday, at his home in Sandringham following allegations related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Pictures circulated online appearing to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside.

The arrest follows allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of the Epstein Files.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

But what is misconduct in public office?