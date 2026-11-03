What does mogging mean? Collins Dictionary gives its word of the year for 2026
Playful word put forward as the best from the year so far
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The Collins English Dictionary has named its word of the year as "mogging," but the definition is lost on many people.
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The dictionary said this week that the word had seen a 210% increase in use in 2026, with Generations Z and Alpha both thought to have given the slang popularity.
A Twitter user wrote: "How is it word of the year if no one knows what it means?"
Another tweeted: "We used to have a civilization. Now all we have is whatever this is."
"Word of the year that still has two months to run..." another added, perhaps in the hope of a better result.
Here is what it means, and note it has nothing to do with mugging, a moggie - as in a cat, or Jacob Rees-Mogg.
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BREAKING NEWS The Collins Word of the Year is… mogging.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 3, 2026
Although the word has been around since the 2010s, it has now been firmly adopted by Gen Z and Gen Alpha in a playful and ironic way when someone is upstaged.
Find out more about #CollinsWOTY 2026 and see the full list… pic.twitter.com/rHrt0Tvx3V
"Although the word has been around since the 2010s, it has now been firmly adopted by Gen Z and Gen Alpha in a playful and ironic way when someone is upstaged," Collins explained.
Other shortlisted words included:
- Bixie: A hairstyle shorter than a bob but longer than a pixie,
- Carspreading: The tendency for manufacturers to build larger cars,
- Firewave: The spread of wildfires,
- Fricy: Food that is both fruity and spicy,
- Friendslop: Low-quality or budget video games enjoyed by friends gathered
- Ghost job: A job advertised without the employer having any intention to appoint anyone,
- Hydration break: A stoppage in football around a quarter or three-quarter of the way through a match to allow players to drink,
- Manchesterism: A government devolving powers and banging the drum for social progress outside of London,
- P (Doom): The likelihood, or not, that AI is going to take over and collapse human civilisation.