The Collins English Dictionary has named its word of the year as "mogging," but the definition is lost on many people.

The dictionary said this week that the word had seen a 210% increase in use in 2026, with Generations Z and Alpha both thought to have given the slang popularity.

A Twitter user wrote: "How is it word of the year if no one knows what it means?"

Another tweeted: "We used to have a civilization. Now all we have is whatever this is."

"Word of the year that still has two months to run..." another added, perhaps in the hope of a better result.

Here is what it means, and note it has nothing to do with mugging, a moggie - as in a cat, or Jacob Rees-Mogg.

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