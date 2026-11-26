Almost half of Generation Z men have been victims of a social media investment scam, according to research.

Research from Starling Bank found that young men, aged 14 to 29, are disproportionately susceptible to scams and are sent bogus opportunities several times a day.

It found 44% of the male age bracket had been the victim of a financial scam, compared to 34% of women, in a phenomenon dubbed the "moneysphere".

Rapper Professor Green has been highlighting the dangers as part of a campaign to stop men falling for get-rich-quick schemes, crypto opportunities, and stock market picks.

“It’s easy to see why more and more young men are falling for these social media investment scams - who wouldn’t want to live a life of luxury with just a few clicks?" he said.

“However, many young people are being sold a lie - and being targeted by financial advice that is plain wrong at best and illegal at worst.

"The moneysphere is a very modern issue, fed by social media being such a personalised experience."

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