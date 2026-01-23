Nearly 100 people have been asked to stay in their homes in India to prevent the spread of a deadly Nipah virus.

Five cases have been reported in West Bengal, as per Press Trust of India, which has led authorities to ask people connected to quarantine.

The action is considered necessary to stamp out the spread, as Nipah viruses are considered a big threat, especially on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The most likely source of infection is a patient who had been admitted to the same hospital previously,” a West Bengal health official told the Telegraph.

“That individual is being treated as the suspected index case, and investigations are ongoing.”

NHS hospitals are currently battling an outbreak of norovirus cases, but there have not been any Nipah cases in the UK.

