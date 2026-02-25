What now for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Police investigation continues
Disgraced royal could lose place in succession and has already lost ties with his family - but it could get even worse
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still under police investigation for misconduct in a public office, but has returned to Sandringham after his arrest last week.
The disgraced royal is back home in Norfolk after being held in custody, as officers continue to look into allegations raised as per the Epstein Files.
Andrew has denied having sex with complainant Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and all other allegations - but has been stripped of his royal titles.
This is the situation that Andrew finds himself in.
What next for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
Investigation continues
The Firm has pledged to support Thames Valley Police’s investigation into allegations that Andrew was involved in misconduct in public office.
The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to guidance published by the Crown Prosecution Service, which leads criminal prosecutions in England and Wales.
King Charles has expressed his concern and has called for the law to take its course.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Newsweek earlier in February: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
Potential removal from the Order of Succession
Australia and New Zealand have both called for the UK to remove Andrew from his place in the Order of Succession.
He is currently eighth in line to the throne but, while it is unlikely he would ever become King, removing him requires the consent of several other Commonwealth countries, which consider Charles the head of state.
Daily life in Sandringham
Andrew has been banned from riding his horse around the Sandringham Estate for fears of how such a hobby could be perceived to outsiders.
He previously had his firearms licence taken away, giving him little to do with his time - and it had already been reported that he does little more than watch television, even with freedoms.
Andrew’s arrival had reportedly led to Sandringham staff refusing to work for him, although the limited personnel on duty are said to still be calling him “Sir”.
Severed ties with his family
There appears to be no way back for Andrew with his siblings, with the King not even referring to him as a brother in his statement, while Prince Edward had also called for the victims of the Epstein affair to be remembered.
Andrew’s nephew Prince Harry William appears to have severed associations, while Prince Harry had said in his 2023 autobiography Spare that his uncle was “embroiled in a shameful scandal”.
Since their divorce in 1996, Andrew has had a close relationship with Sarah Ferguson but she is now said to have moved away. Their children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are keeping their distance from Andrew and are said to be “in a state”.