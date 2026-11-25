Winger, 31, without a club but close to ending ordeal after avoiding prison sentence

Footballer Raheem Sterling arriving at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By William Mata

Raheem Sterling is now free to resume his life after being spared jail after admitting to dangerous driving.

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What next for Raheem Sterling? Sterling is now hoping to turn his life around after a turbulent period that saw him released from his most recent football club, Feyenoord, in the spring and then arrested for dangerous driving after crashing his car. He did not speak in court but appears closer to getting his life back on track, having already spent 12 days in a rehab centre. If he follows the court's orders, he will have paid his dues and completed his community service by the middle of December. Judge Kirsty Allman said: “The evidence before me demonstrates genuine engagement and meaningful progress.” The car crash came towards the end of a spiral in Sterling's career that saw him frozen out at Chelsea, endure an unfruitful spell on loan at Arsenal, and then only feature in eight games for Dutch club Feyenoord. Sterling is 31, an age when footballers are approaching the end of their careers but still young enough to potentially have a few years left at the top. The winger is two years younger than his former England teammate Harry Kane, who has recently signed a new contract with his club, Bayern Munich.