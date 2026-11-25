What now for Raheem Sterling? Footballer avoids jail after dangerous driving
Winger, 31, without a club but close to ending ordeal after avoiding prison sentence
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Raheem Sterling is now free to resume his life after being spared jail after admitting to dangerous driving.
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The 31-year-old footballer was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Sterling was arrested on May 28 after he was pulled over in his Lamborghini and later admitted to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a specimen.
A driver who called police said he was “shocked” by what he saw, and another said she had “genuine concerns the driver might kill someone”, a court previously heard.
Police body-worn footage of Sterling’s arrest shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap.
But while he cannot drive for 24 months and needs to complete 100 hours of community work, Sterling is young enough to potentially keep playing football.
Here is what he could do next.
Read also: Raheem Sterling pleads guilty to dangerous driving Lamborghini ahead of motorway crash
What next for Raheem Sterling?
Sterling is now hoping to turn his life around after a turbulent period that saw him released from his most recent football club, Feyenoord, in the spring and then arrested for dangerous driving after crashing his car.
He did not speak in court but appears closer to getting his life back on track, having already spent 12 days in a rehab centre.
If he follows the court's orders, he will have paid his dues and completed his community service by the middle of December.
Judge Kirsty Allman said: “The evidence before me demonstrates genuine engagement and meaningful progress.”
The car crash came towards the end of a spiral in Sterling's career that saw him frozen out at Chelsea, endure an unfruitful spell on loan at Arsenal, and then only feature in eight games for Dutch club Feyenoord.
Sterling is 31, an age when footballers are approaching the end of their careers but still young enough to potentially have a few years left at the top.
The winger is two years younger than his former England teammate Harry Kane, who has recently signed a new contract with his club, Bayern Munich.
In recent weeks, Sterling has been sharing Instagram posts of himself training in the gym, spending time with family (he has a daughter and two sons), and promoting a grassroots football venture called The Cage.
He remains without a club and would be a free agent if any outfit wanted to take a chance on him.
Despite his CV boasting 82 England caps and multiple Premier League titles with Manchester City, he has been short of form and not played consistently since his final year at Chelsea in 2023-24.
But while his football career remains uncertain, Sterling is set to continue with his charity work.
His lawyer Jason Bartfeld said that the Raheem Sterling Foundation, which helps young people through social mobility, has recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.
Sterling won an MBE in 2021 for services to racial equality in sport.
Mr Bartfeld said he will "resume his role as very much a role model”.
"The unfortunate side consequences it’s had for his family, particularly his children who have had to deal with a certain degree of unpleasantness," he added.