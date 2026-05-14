All the key questions answered after Wes Streeting resigned as health secretary, stating he had lost confidence in Sir Keir Starmer

Foreshadowing? Wes Streeting enters No 10 on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Wes Streeting has resigned as health secretary, stating he has "lost confidence" in Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, plunging the government into further chaos.

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He told Sir Keir on Thursday that it is “clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election” after the party lost some 1,400 seats in last week's local elections. Mr Streeting said in his resignation letter: "It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism." Sir Keir has not yet commented and here are all the details that we know so far.

Who is Wes Streeting? Wesley Streeting is the MP for Ilford North and was the health secretary from Labour's 2024 general election win until his resignation on May 14. The 43-year-old has been called a Blairite candidate, although he dislikes this term, and has been a core part of the Labour hierarchy since his election to the Commons in 2015. Mr Streeting came out as gay in his late teens and has been in a long-term relationship with public relations expert Joseph Dancey, to whom he has been engaged since 2013.

Wes Streeting in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Will Starmer resign? Sir Keir Starmer told Labour members in a speech on Monday that he would not be resigning. "Of course, like every government, we've made mistakes, but we got the big political choices right," he told members. "If we'd listened to the advice of other parties right now, we'd be stuck in a standoff with Iran, having been dragged into a war that is not in our interest. I will never do that." Sir Keir will now likely choose a new health secretary and look to continue as normal, but he might be forced to resign if all of his Cabinet resigns and he faces an ungovernable party. Both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were forced into stepping down when their Cabinet members turned against them.

Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy