Jenson Huang has stayed on in charge of Nvidia as his relationship with businesswoman comes under the microscope

Jenson Huang has stayed on in charge of Nvidia. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy

By William Mata

An investigation has been launched into Jensen Huang, the chief executive of American tech firm Nvidia, who has been alleged to have had an affair with a Chinese spy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said he has taken "full responsibility" for his actions. It has been widely reported that the affair was with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a spy for Beijing. As a result of the scandal, Nvidia saw its shares tumble around 6% on Monday in Frankfurt trading, extending last week's selloff and pushing the stock to fresh multi-month lows. Mr Huang is still in his position and has been defended by his friend Donald Trump, who said that the chief executive is an "honourable guy". But what is Nvidia and who are those involved? Read more: Tech giant Nvidia launches investigation after CEO admits affair with ‘Chinese spy’ Read more: Trump says he was 'only kidding' about appointing UFC boss Dana White as press secretary

Nvidia's China office in Zhang Jiang High tech park in Shanghai. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

What is Nvidia? Nvidia is a California-based multinational tech company that was founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese-American electrical engineer, alongside fellow engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company began in computer game software but has broadened into other IT strands, most notably artificial intelligence (AI). It has become the most prominent supplier of semiconductors, the materials used for programmes needed to train AI, which has seen it make billions in recent years. Last year, its revenue came to $215.9 billion (£160bn), and it is considered one of the most desirable places to work in Silicon Valley. On the back of reports about his affair, Mr Huang said he is "committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security". Nvidia had earlier said that Mr Huang talks with "thousands of customer executives every year," and that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets or anything tied to US national security.

Jensen Huang and wife Lori Huang arrive at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hang. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy

Who is Jensen Huang? Mr Huang was a co-founder of Nvidia and remains its president and chief executive. As well as being among the top 10 wealthiest people alive, he is considered to be at the forefront of IT and, according to Elon Musk, "irreplaceable for America's AI leadership". Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Mr Huang moved to the US in his youth and founded Nvidia alongside Mr Malachowsky and Mr Priem in 1993, in his early 30s, after graduating with a master's in computer engineering. The 63-year-old has two children with his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang. The New York Times reported last month that Mr Huang had an affair with the unrelated Ms Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed. Mr Huang then told employees: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." The scandal came about as US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China. China's foreign ministry has said the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" was unsubstantiated, while Nvidia has said that its secrets have not been compromised in any way. Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, said he did not think Huang would be replaced. He said: "If we genuinely thought he was going to step down, the stock would be down; it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest." Mr Trump is a personal friend of Mr Huang and has been known to call for guidance on IT and AI-related matters. The President defended him, telling reporters: "I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. "I hope everything's fine. I think he's an honourable guy. He added that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country".

Alice Huang was reportedly recruited to spy for China’s Ministry of State Security intelligence agency. Picture: LinkedIn