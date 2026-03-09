What is the UK government doing to protect people from the economic impacts of the war in Iran as oil prices surge to more than $100 a barrel

Rising fuel prices due to the war in the Middle East on a BP petrol station forecourt in Southend on Sea, Essex, UK. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to prepare a support package for the hardest hit in the UK after oil prices moved past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022.

The prime minister has said people are “rightly worried” about their bills, with Britain braced for the economic fall-out on the back of Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran. Oil prices rose above $110 a barrel before 7am on Monday and there are fears that it could soon be at $150, which will affect cost of living standards worldwide. Sir Keir said: “People are also rightly worrying what this means for life at home – their bills, their jobs, their communities. “I want to address those concerns head on. I will always be guided by what is best for the British public. And no matter the headwinds, supporting working people and their families with the cost of living is always top of my mind.” Here are some key questions answered. What does the oil price surge mean for me?

Economies worldwide are being affected by the price of oil. Picture: Alamy

How will this affect the UK? Rising oil prices will likely see an immediate price rise at petrol stations, but it is not just motorists who stand to be affected by this. There are likely to be higher energy costs and, while the energy price cap will stop many UK households being affected, the costs could push up inflation and cause everything to be more expensive. In addition, the UK has a reliance on gas from the Middle East, which makes it vulnerable to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The rise in oil prices is the most significant since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and Sir Keir has said that the UK is better prepared than it was then.

Keir Starmer has said it is right for people to have concerns. Picture: Alamy