The Northern Ireland Secretary has called for calm after members of the pro-British Protestant Orange Order attempted to march in the predominantly Catholic nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

Sir Chris Bryant appealed for calm as he urged political and community leaders to reach a compromise.

It came as thousands of protesters blockaded Garvaghy Road to prevent the Orange Order from completing one of its marches along the route.

The protest was attended by First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who is of the nationalist Sinn Féin, with the move being criticised as "unlawful" by Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson.

This is what the Orange Order stands for.

Read also: Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road for the first time in nearly 30 years after controversial Drumcree ruling