What is the Orange Order in Northern Ireland?
Controversial march comes amid tensions between Protestant unionists and Catholic nationalists
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The Northern Ireland Secretary has called for calm after members of the pro-British Protestant Orange Order attempted to march in the predominantly Catholic nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.
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Sir Chris Bryant appealed for calm as he urged political and community leaders to reach a compromise.
It came as thousands of protesters blockaded Garvaghy Road to prevent the Orange Order from completing one of its marches along the route.
The protest was attended by First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who is of the nationalist Sinn Féin, with the move being criticised as "unlawful" by Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson.
This is what the Orange Order stands for.
Read also: Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road for the first time in nearly 30 years after controversial Drumcree ruling
What is the Orange Order in Ireland?
The Loyal Orange Institution, which is known as the Orange Order, is a Northern Irish group which is founded around Protestant traditions.
It is a fraternal order, which means that the majority of its members are men, and the group adheres to Protestant Asdencancy and pro-British values.
It has 1,400 lodges around the world, although the movement is headquartered in Belfast and most associated with Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland is majority Catholic but does have a significant share of Protestants, unlike the Republic of Ireland, which has a much larger majority of Catholics.
The Orange Order was formed in 1795 and named after the Dutch-born Protestant king William of Orange, who defeated the Catholic English king James II.
Orangemen, as the members are known, are famous for completing marches when lodges come together to parade on Northern Irish bank holidays.
The marches can be controversial if they stray into areas with Catholic associations, such as past Drumcree Church in Portadown.