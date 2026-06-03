The government is facing further calls to remove contracts with controversial US company Palantir, after MPs warned its use in the UK could weaken the country.

Here is what you need to know.

Britain has contracts with the company to provide data analytics within the Ministry of Defence and the NHS, but is now under pressure to curb the awarding of any more deals.

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee said reliance on a small number of US-based providers represents a “clear vulnerability” .

What is Palantir?

Palantir is a US-based data analytics company, which was co-founded by Peter Thiel, a tech billionaire and ally of Donald Trump, in 2003 with Alex Karp, the current chief executive.

German-American investor Mr Thiel was also a co-founder of PayPal and Founders Fund as well as being the first outside investor in Facebook.

He has been a major donor to the Republican Party and Mr Trump. The other co-founders were Stephen Cohen, Joe Lonsdale, and Nathan Gettings, with the company’s name being that of a magical stone used in Lord of the Rings.

Since the pandemic, Palantir has used AI-driven software to help its clients organise vast and heavy datasets, and has found a large potential for growth.

As of June 2026, the company has a valuation of $375 billion.

Its list of customers includes the Israeli military and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as the NHS, after a deal struck in November 2023, and with the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

For the NHS, it helps with keeping track of patient records and personal data.

The NHS said of the appointment: “They were required to demonstrate their financial, commercial, security and technical capability to meet contractual requirements.

“The procurement process also required suppliers to evidence their commitment to sustainability and social value.

“The platform was procured via a rigorous, competitive procurement process in line with government procurement legislation.”

There have been two chief concerns over Planitir operating in the UK:

Its widening reach across the UK’s public services, and,

Concerns around the company's values and ethics.

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee said reliance on a small number of US-based providers represents a “clear vulnerability”.

A statement read: “Our view that Palantir’s increasing presence across the public sector represents an unacceptable point of weakness is not ideologically motivated or driven by concerns about the quality of their products.“

The Government should retain the ability to pick and choose individual suppliers and safeguard against the risk of vendor lock-in and debilitating dependencies, particularly in areas of critical national importance such as healthcare and national security infrastructure.

"Committee chairwoman Dame Chi Onwurah added: “We welcome the Government’s intentions to make the UK a ‘truly digital state’, but it’s not clear how this will be delivered.

"A critical part of this transformation should include reducing the UK’s dependence on a small number of big US tech companies like Palantir.”

The concerns have risen after Palantir announced plans in September for a £1.5 billion investment to establish the UK as its European headquarters for defence, creating 350 “high-skilled” jobs.

It has also been reported that disgraced US ambassador Lord Mandelson attempted to organise a meeting between Palantir and Sir Keir Starmer.