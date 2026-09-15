Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photos of family life after returning from America

The Duke of Cambridge with her cocker spanial Orla at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Meghan Markle has shared photos of her family on walks with their dogs in the first look at their home life since the Sussexes returned to the UK.

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The Duchess of Sussex wished her husband a happy birthday on Tuesday, having posted a video on Monday showing a montage of the family's post-American life. The 34-second clip shows Markle walking with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as their dogs, Mia and Pula, who also made the trip back across the pond. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Archie and Lilibet just two days into the new school term for security reasons, with heavy traffic on the route to their prep school thought to have put them at risk. A former senior police officer has told LBC that Harry "has not helped himself" with the planning.

Charles and Camilla walking their Jack Russell. Picture: Alamy

King Charles and Queen Camilla The King and Queen have followed on from the tradition of monarchs owning smaller dogs, with their Jack Russell, Bluebell, joining them for some duties. They had another terrier called Beth, who has now died.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Orla. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate have a black cocker spaniel called Orla, who was part of a litter reared by the Princess's brother James Middleton. Orla is a nephew of their previous dog Lupo, who died in 2020.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal takes her bull terrier dog for a walk as she attends the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. Picture: Getty

Princess Anne The Princess Royal is a lover of bull terriers and has owned the breed for decades. She was convicted in 2002 of having a dog dangerously out of control and was fined £500.

The black Labrador that Meghan Markle put on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex The Sussexes have two dogs, named Mia and Pula - the latter being a black Labrador adopted several years ago. Both canines have made the trip from the US to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II with her corgis in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy