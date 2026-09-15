What pets do the Royals have? Harry and Meghan enjoy dog walks on return to UK
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photos of family life after returning from America
Meghan Markle has shared photos of her family on walks with their dogs in the first look at their home life since the Sussexes returned to the UK.
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The Duchess of Sussex wished her husband a happy birthday on Tuesday, having posted a video on Monday showing a montage of the family's post-American life.
The 34-second clip shows Markle walking with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as their dogs, Mia and Pula, who also made the trip back across the pond.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Archie and Lilibet just two days into the new school term for security reasons, with heavy traffic on the route to their prep school thought to have put them at risk.
A former senior police officer has told LBC that Harry "has not helped himself" with the planning.
The Duke and Duchess have recently returned to the UK after six years of living in America but will act as "private citizens" and will not work as royals.
Meghan has been tipped for a return to acting, but rumours about a role in the third series of Netflix's The Gentlemen have been quashed.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been embroiled in a debate around his Invictus Games, with Uganda pulling its participation in "solidarity" with King Charles.
Here is a look at what pets the Royals have.
King Charles and Queen Camilla
The King and Queen have followed on from the tradition of monarchs owning smaller dogs, with their Jack Russell, Bluebell, joining them for some duties.
They had another terrier called Beth, who has now died.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate have a black cocker spaniel called Orla, who was part of a litter reared by the Princess's brother James Middleton.
Orla is a nephew of their previous dog Lupo, who died in 2020.
Princess Anne
The Princess Royal is a lover of bull terriers and has owned the breed for decades.
She was convicted in 2002 of having a dog dangerously out of control and was fined £500.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Sussexes have two dogs, named Mia and Pula - the latter being a black Labrador adopted several years ago.
Both canines have made the trip from the US to the UK.
What happened to the Queen's corgis?
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her corgis Muick and Sandy were transferred to the Royal Lodge to live with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
However, it's unclear if the pets moved with the disgraced former Duke of York when he moved out of the Berkshire home for his new abode in Sandringham, earlier this year.
The Firm has maintained that the corgis will always stay "within the family".