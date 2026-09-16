Personal Independence Payments (PIP) are "no longer fit for purpose" after a 7% increase in adults becoming eligible, the Department for Work and Pensions has said.

The DWP said that the benefits system, designed in 2013, needs “fundamental change” and that it must be made “financially sustainable” after data for July showed 4.9 million people were entitled.

The data was published ahead of the review by social security minister Stephen Timms, expected to suggest major changes this autumn.

A DWP statement read: “On welfare generally, our position is clear. “The increase in the PIP caseload has slowed under this government, falling from 400,000 in the 12 months to July 2024, to 260,000 in the 12 months to July 2026.

“But as the Timms Review report made clear, PIP is no longer fit for purpose and the recommendations from its final report, due in Autumn, will lay the foundation for sustainable reform."

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