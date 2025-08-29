Your Party members asked to help choose new name
The new left wing political party fronted by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn is polling members for ideas of a name.
The outfit, which has the working name of Your Party, is still very much in its formation process one month after the former Labour MPs announced they would create it.
Ms Sultana, MP for Coventry South, has already been canvassing for support at Days Festival while the party is staging an event in Ealing, west London, on Saturday.
“There will be millions of pounds invested in propaganda that tells us this is impossible, but they said the same to the same people who fought for the NHS,” she said at the Devon event.
“People are sick of mainstream political parties, they’re sick of getting a rotten deal from successive governments. The moment is now for us to harness and build something that is member led, that has democracy at the heart of it.”
More than 500,000 have registered an interest in the movement, although there has been some confusion around what next with the party’s name and first conference still undecided.
What will the party be called?
There has been some confusion around the name of the outfit, with Ms Sultana having tweeted: “It’s not called Your Party!” while the name is also not registered with the Electoral Commission.
However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party.”
It is possible the party could be named at the first conference, although Mr Corbyn has appeared to have all-but confirmed the name in a video address on Twitter.
We’re building something special and we’re going to change British politics forever.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 21, 2025
Join us: https://t.co/g0Ua1vOsEI pic.twitter.com/I1mfoy7ASA
Those who have shown an interest have been asked to share ideas for a name.
According to YouGov, possible names include The Left / The Left Party, The People's Party, Arise, and The Collective.
It has been touted that the name could be chosen at the first conference, which does not have a date or a location - although New Statesman has said it could be in November.
What does Your Party stand for?
In his initial video, Mr Corbyn said Your Party would stand for:
- More council housing,
- An end to child poverty,
- An end to homelessness,
- An end to inequality,
- Rich people pay more tax,
- End the selling of arms to “regimes that bomb innocent people”
Ms Sultana had announced at the beginning of July that she had left Labour to start the new party with Mr Corbyn.
She said at the time: "We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering.
“Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."
She listed other motivating factors as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.
Action in support of Palestine is also thought to be high on the agenda with Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn having been at various marches.
Further details about the party’s policies and structure might be set out at the conference.
Who will lead Your Party?
As to who will lead the party, Ms Sultana tweeted: “As I’ve always said, I would like to co-lead with Jeremy but that will ultimately be decided by members.
“I believe in open democratic leadership and one member one vote.”
She hit out at the “divide and rule” of the media in covering her.
“The sexism and Islamophobia in comments like “highly ambitious”, “untested” and “a lot of work to do” isn’t even subtle,” she added.
“How dare a young Muslim woman aspire to take a leadership role, we should just accept being window dressing.”