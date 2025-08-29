The new left wing political party fronted by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn is polling members for ideas of a name.

The outfit, which has the working name of Your Party, is still very much in its formation process one month after the former Labour MPs announced they would create it.

Ms Sultana, MP for Coventry South, has already been canvassing for support at Days Festival while the party is staging an event in Ealing, west London, on Saturday.

“There will be millions of pounds invested in propaganda that tells us this is impossible, but they said the same to the same people who fought for the NHS,” she said at the Devon event.

“People are sick of mainstream political parties, they’re sick of getting a rotten deal from successive governments. The moment is now for us to harness and build something that is member led, that has democracy at the heart of it.”

More than 500,000 have registered an interest in the movement, although there has been some confusion around what next with the party’s name and first conference still undecided.

What will the party be called?

There has been some confusion around the name of the outfit, with Ms Sultana having tweeted: “It’s not called Your Party!” while the name is also not registered with the Electoral Commission.

However, while speaking to Novara Media at the Stop Starving Gaza demonstration outside Downing Street on Friday, Mr Corbyn said: “The working title is yourparty.uk – it’s your party.”

It is possible the party could be named at the first conference, although Mr Corbyn has appeared to have all-but confirmed the name in a video address on Twitter.