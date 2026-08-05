Andy Burnham joins a list of Prime Ministers to have been scrutinised for going on holiday

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie on holiday in Toulouse, France. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham has taken a summer holiday two weeks into his term as Prime Minister, but while the timing is unusual, most in No 10 before him have opted for a break in August.

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Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno in Wales. Picture: Alamy

When is the Parliamentary recess? The Parliamentary summer recess runs from July 16 to September 1, meaning that voting, bill passage, and Prime Minister's Questions will be on hiatus. Conference season begins on September 15 and ends on October 12. There are also no Commons sessions during this period. The Commons sits for typically 150 days per year, which is longer than the US House of Representatives and Germany's Bundestag. Australia's House of Representatives meets for only around 65 days per year. However, these are not the only days that MPs do any work.

Conservative Party leader William Hague enjoys a water ride in 1997. Picture: Alamy

What do politicians do during the summer? While there is no Parliament, MPs still complete constituency work, make visits, and hold surgeries. Alice Lilly, leading parliamentary monitor at the Institute for Government, told the BBC: "It's a common misconception that MPs only work on those days when Parliament is sitting. "And MPs who are ministers will still have ministerial responsibilities to deal with during recess, in addition to their constituency work." Prime ministers will also potentially welcome other heads of state or go to Nato or G7 conferences.

PM Margaret Thatcher and husband Denis take their holiday host's King Charles Spaniel for a walk along the beach at Constantine Bay, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy