HMP Wandsworth was described as "one of the toughest prisons in the UK" by Boris Becker, who served time in 2022

Press photographers surround a prison van as it leaves Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By William Mata

Russell Brand is serving the first part of his 10-and-a-half-year sentence in "one of Britain's toughest prisons".

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The comedian and actor, 51, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. His wife, Laura, left Southwark Crown Court in tears after the sentencing, with the disgraced entertainer set to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence behind bars. Brand winked and then nodded at his wife and members of his entourage while clutching a crucifix in his hands before a lunch break was taken ahead of the judge passing sentence. Brand might now face further allegations. His ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, said she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison following his convictions on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Picture: Reuters

Read also: Russell Brand jailed for more than ten years - as ex-girlfriend comes forward with new abuse claims against rapist Read also: Russell Brand's 'staggering arrogance' condemned by judge as disgraced star is jailed for more than ten years What prison is Russell Brand going to? Brand was taken to HMP Wandsworth in south London to begin his sentence, although he may not be there for the entirety of his term. He had been held in the same facility on remand ahead of his sentencing. With more than 1,500 inmates, it is one of the largest in the country and is a Category B - the second most secure of four tiers and is for prisoners who might be at risk of escaping. A former inmate told Perth Now that Brand will likely be moved on and that he would struggle to adjust to Wandsworth. “He won’t be there permanently but needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move," the former inmate said. “Wandsworth is violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy. He will be so far out of his comfort zone.” “Brand will be a marked man while he is there and — if he is to stay safe — needs to move quickly.”

A prisoner transport van leaves HMP Wandsworth in south London, where it is believed Russell Brand is being held on remand ahead of sentencing. Picture: PA Images/Alamy