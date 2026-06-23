Economic speculation on the back of news that Makerfield MP could soon replace Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister

Andy Burnham with colleagues from the Parliamentary Labour Party in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament in central London, as he returns to the House of Commons to take up his seat after winning the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham is reportedly getting ready to be in No 10, having announced he will run to be Labour leader, and economists are now reacting to his potential reforms.

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Andy Burnham with colleagues from the Parliamentary Labour Party in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

What property tax might Andy Burnham bring in? While Mr Burnham has not yet announced the extent of his policies, he is said to be in favour of stamp duty and council tax reform - changing the current system to the Fairer Share model, where tax is paid at 0.48% of a home's value. Fairer Share would also end the bedroom tax, which sees benefits reduced for any claimants who have an extra room. Second home owners would be charged 0.96%, as would anyone who lives abroad. Proponents have argued that the 1991 rates, by which council tax is currently valued at, have not kept pace with changing markets, giving a poorer deal to anyone outside of London. Under Fairer Share, 75% of households would save money, but many in London might end up paying more. Robert Gardner, of Nationwide, said: “While a land value or property tax is a compelling option in principle, it could pose significant implementation challenges, including how land and properties are valued and revalued, and how to ensure fair treatment of those who are asset-rich but cash-poor.”

Andy Burnham, front left, is sworn-in as an MP in the House of Common in London, England, Monday, June 22, 2026. (House of Commons via AP). Picture: Alamy