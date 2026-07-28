They may not have been in Top Gear for more than a decade, but Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are still often in the news, albeit for very different reasons.

The trio left the BBC after Clarkson was fired for punching a producer of the TV series and after co-presenting The Grand Tour on Amazon, are now venturing out on their own projects, having ended their partnership in July 2024.

Since Top Gear, Clarkson has never been in the news more. Clarkson’s Farm has now run for five series’ while he has also hosted Who Wants to be a Millionaire? His recent health woes have also made headlines.

May has, like Clarkson, run a pub and spoken out about the issues facing the rich, while he has presented the Our Man In… series for Amazon and publicised his own brand of gin.

Hammond, now 56, is the youngest of the group and was most recently in the headlines for being caught speeding twice in three weeks.

His exploits in a Porsche and then a Bentley were not for the sake of any TV project. And the publicity has led fans to ask what he is up to these days.