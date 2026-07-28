What is Richard Hammond doing these days?
While Jeremy Clarkson is everywhere and LBC regular James May famously owns a pub, Richard Hammond is also leading a busy post Top Gear life
They may not have been in Top Gear for more than a decade, but Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are still often in the news, albeit for very different reasons.
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The trio left the BBC after Clarkson was fired for punching a producer of the TV series and after co-presenting The Grand Tour on Amazon, are now venturing out on their own projects, having ended their partnership in July 2024.
Since Top Gear, Clarkson has never been in the news more. Clarkson’s Farm has now run for five series’ while he has also hosted Who Wants to be a Millionaire? His recent health woes have also made headlines.
May has, like Clarkson, run a pub and spoken out about the issues facing the rich, while he has presented the Our Man In… series for Amazon and publicised his own brand of gin.
Hammond, now 56, is the youngest of the group and was most recently in the headlines for being caught speeding twice in three weeks.
His exploits in a Porsche and then a Bentley were not for the sake of any TV project. And the publicity has led fans to ask what he is up to these days.
What is Richard Hammond doing these days?
Richard Hammond is still presenting and has several projects on the go at the moment:
- Richard Hammond's Workshop: A series on Discovery that has run since 2021 and seen him pursue a dream of setting up a car restoration business,
- DriveTribe: An online car review and challenge video channel, which is co-hosted by his daughter Izzy Hammond,
- Whisky collection: Like May and Clarkson, Hammond has partnered with Hawkridge distillery to produce his own drinks range since 2025.
In addition, he has also made cameos on Clarkson’s Farm.
Who is Richard Hammond dating?
Richard Hammond announced in September 2025 that he had split from Mindy, the newspaper columnist to whom he had been married since 2002.
He said in his Workshop series last year: "There has been a slight change in my circumstances recently. I got divorced. Which means I now live here.”
Hammond announced the split in January: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.
"Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.”
As well as Izzy, the pair have another daughter called Willow.
Hammond previously lived in Bollitree Castle, a mansion in Hertfordshire, but has moved into a rented farmhouse in the countryside.
He is now reportedly dating someone else, who the Mail has named as physiotherapist Keira "Kiki" Glen.
Hammond referenced her when recently wrote in the Telegraph: "I tend to eat relatively early. Sometimes it's just me; sometimes I'm with my girlfriend; sometimes friends are still around.”