Ricky Gervais has said he could finally marry his partner, Jane Fallon, for a tax reason after years of saying he would never have a wedding.

The actor and comedian has described his other half, whom he has been with since 1982, as his life partner, but his atheism has prevented him from getting married.

"There's no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God," he said in a 2010 interview.

However, Gervais, 65, has now said that he might marry Fallon, also 65, because of a prospective inheritance tax bill.

“It’s horrible, isn’t it? I’ve got to get around to marrying before I die,” he told Saga magazine this week.

“And that will be the reason I marry. But if it wasn’t for that… Why? It’s mad. How more mar­ried can you be? We share all our money, we’ve been liv­ing together for 40 years. Some mar­riages don’t last a year.”

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