Reports that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still set for a royal funeral have been met with outrage and calls for a change of plan.

He has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing, including accusations from the late Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, who said in her book that she had sex with the then prince three times .

He has accepted the removal of all his titles and has left the Royal Lodge for a much smaller house on the Sandringham Estate , where he now leads a quiet life.

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Queen's third son has lost his titles as a prince and as the Duke of York following the release of the Epstein Files , which showed the depth of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The reports have sparked anger, with US lawyer Gloria Allred stating: “Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims?"

It was reported on Sunday that arrangements for his death are set out in the so-called bridge plans , with a chapel service said to be lined up.

What is a royal funeral?

A royal funeral is a step down from a state funeral but is still a ceremonial affair and taxpayer-funded.

Recent ceremonial funerals have been for:

Diana, Princess of Wales (1997),

Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (2002),

Margaret Thatcher, Baroness Thatcher (2013), and,

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2021).

Royal and ceremonial funerals can vary in their size and scale, and there is no rule to distinguish how large they should be.

Even so, Andrew's funeral arrangements appear in the so-called bridge plans, which set out funeral preparations for members of the Royal Family well in advance, which has caused controversy.

Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns said: "There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral.

"He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately."

Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be buried?

Royal experts said a service could be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where both the late Queen and Prince Philip were laid to rest, or at Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, the private cemetery in Windsor’s Home Park where the Duke and Duchess of Windsor are buried.

The Palace has not confirmed any plans for 66-year-old Andrew.

It is possible that the funeral could follow the structure of Princess Margaret's in 2002, when her coffin was first placed at Kensington Palace before being taken to the Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace and then driven to Windsor.

What is a state funeral?

A state funeral is a larger ceremonial affair, reserved for heads of state (Queen Elizabeth II in 2022) or highly distinguished figures (Sir Winston Churchill in 1956).

They often involve a procession of carriages, gun salutes, and road closures, with potentially a national holiday to coincide. State funerals are also likely to be shown on television.

Who will pay for Andrew's funeral?

Royal funerals are traditionally, ultimately, paid for by taxpayers, which has courted controversy in Andrew's case.

US lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine of Epstein’s victims, said: "Taxpayers should not ever be funding a funeral for a private individual.

"No public money should be used to benefit him during death. It's an embarrassment to the Crown."

Conservative MP Joe Robertson said: "Public funds should not bankroll Andrew Mountbatten–Windsor's funeral. He has lost all his royal titles and publicly funded roles for a reason.

"He is an ordinary citizen – one who still has a lot of questions to answer – and his funeral should be paid for privately just like everyone else."