What are the rules around children wearing headphones in schools?
Parent hits out at Richard Tice after Reform's deputy leader says that sight of headphones is "insane" in schools
Reform has drawn the ire of the father of a girl with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after the party’s deputy leader said school children shouldn’t be wearing ear protection.
Right wing MP Richard Tice made the derided comments on Monday and also said there is a “crisis of overdiagnosis of children with neurodiverse issues”.
“You’ve got to the mad situation now where children who don’t have any form of label are starting to feel left out,” he told Reform’s DOGE update in Westminster on Monday.
Mr Tice went onto slam how special needs’ spending had grown, and was now compromising how much local authorities can spend on other services.
He added: “The sight of children in classes wearing ear defenders, I’m sorry, this is just insane. It’s got to stop.”
A father phoned LBC on Tuesday to complain that children with ADHD were being unfairly judged and that his daughter should be afforded greater help.
“I won’t vote for anyone, I was a Reform voter but I won’t vote for them now,” Matt told Nick Ferrari.
Here is the issue explained.
What is ADHD?
ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is a condition where the brain works differently - and can present itself through:
- Inattentiveness,
- Having high or fluctuating energy levels,
- Poor listening ability,
- Forgetfulness,
- Being very talkative, or abrupt in conversation
Many are diagnosed while at school, when the disorder can be challenging for a pupil to learn and behave in accordance with rules. However, ADHD, often in milder forms, is also commonly diagnosed in adulthood.
How can you get an ADHD diagnosis?
As a child, an ADHD assessment can be requested through a special needs coordinator (SENCO) or a GP.
This can give a child access to additional learning materials and a professional may also check in. In some cases, medication can be given, but for many it is a case of lifestyle management.
Getting an assessment is harder as an adult, and there may be a long waiting list.
Routine, exercise, and healthy diet can all help with the management of ADHD, as can therapy.
Why do those with ADHD wear ear protection?
Not everyone with ADHD uses headphones, but many find it useful to help prevent sensory overload to help with focus on a specific task.
“When you have ADHD, the tap is fully opened, so everything comes in at once and far too fast,” ear plug manufacturer Alpine said in a statement.
“You feel every sensation, you see every detail in your field of vision, you hear every sound. It all comes in immediately and with full impact, so the brain is not always able to filter out the right information from that stream of stimuli.
“Earplugs for concentration muffle background noise, making you less likely to be distracted by what is happening around you. You can then better focus your attention on what you are doing.This also makes you feel calmer and more in control.”
Do schools allow ear protection to be worn?
There have been multiple reports of children who have been diagnosed with ADHD being allowed to wear ear plugs or protection.
While there is not a national education policy, per se, there is guidance from NHS Derbyshire which states that use could be limited to certain situations.
This paper suggests that children are given them in situations where safety is needed, where there is especially loud or distracting noise, and thast trials at not using them are carried out.
For desensitisation, the guidance states: “Once the child is happy with the sound at this very low level, increase the sound slowly, it often works to give the child the control of this process.”