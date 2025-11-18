Parent hits out at Richard Tice after Reform's deputy leader says that sight of headphones is "insane" in schools

By William Mata

Reform has drawn the ire of the father of a girl with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after the party’s deputy leader said school children shouldn’t be wearing ear protection.

“You’ve got to the mad situation now where children who don’t have any form of label are starting to feel left out,” he told Reform’s DOGE update in Westminster on Monday. Mr Tice went onto slam how special needs’ spending had grown, and was now compromising how much local authorities can spend on other services. He added: “The sight of children in classes wearing ear defenders, I’m sorry, this is just insane. It’s got to stop.” A father phoned LBC on Tuesday to complain that children with ADHD were being unfairly judged and that his daughter should be afforded greater help. “I won’t vote for anyone, I was a Reform voter but I won’t vote for them now,” Matt told Nick Ferrari. Here is the issue explained.

What is ADHD? ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is a condition where the brain works differently - and can present itself through: Inattentiveness,

Having high or fluctuating energy levels,

Poor listening ability,

Forgetfulness,

Being very talkative, or abrupt in conversation Many are diagnosed while at school, when the disorder can be challenging for a pupil to learn and behave in accordance with rules. However, ADHD, often in milder forms, is also commonly diagnosed in adulthood.