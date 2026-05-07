Are you allowed to drink before getting on a flight and do airports have time restrictions for serving alcohol?

A pint and a flight is a winning combination for many. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rules around drinking alcohol at UK airports are being discussed this week as a row continues between Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary and Wetherspoon's boss Sir Tim Martin.

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Drinking before boarding a plane is common practice for many travellers but something the budget airline has blamed for some rowdy behaviour on its flights. Mr O'Leary said this week that airports should be banned from serving alcohol to passengers before early morning flights with one Ryanair plane a day, on average, needing to be diverted because of alcohol-induced disruption. “It’s becoming a real challenge for all airlines," he told The Times. “I fail to understand why anybody in airport bars is serving people at five or six o’clock in the morning. “Who needs to be drinking beer at that time?” He added that Ryanair rarely serves more than two drinks to a passenger, and called for a two-drink limit to be introduced at airports.

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary. Picture: Alamy

Sir Tim Martin, the Wetherspoon founder, has responded to slam a "Big Brother approach" to policing airport consumption and that the majority of its morning sales are without alcohol. “A two-drink limit would be extraordinarily difficult to implement, short of breathalysing passengers, and would, in our opinion, be an overreaction — especially since many of the problems stem from incoming flights," he said. As the debate continues, there is no current plan to change laws in the UK and no airport has commented to say that it will be changing its rules. Here is the situation as it stands.

A passenger enjoys a tipple before boarding an easyJet flight. Picture: Alamy