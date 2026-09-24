Andy Burnham has said he will look to repeal a law that prohibits fans from taking alcohol into football stadiums for men's games.

He called the 1980s law, which was designed to stamp out hooliganism in the terraces, "outdated" and from “an era when football was very different”.

The prime minister, who supports Everton and was recently seen in the stands with Canadian PM Mark Carney, has pledged to hold talks with police and the Football Supporters’ Association.

Mr Burnham said: “I don’t think it’s fair for football fans to be singled out in that way, and I made that point.

“I think that legislation dates to an era where football was very different. And I do believe there is a case to remove that discrimination. There are different ways it could be done, perhaps on a trial basis."

Here is what the law says.

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