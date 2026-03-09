United Airlines has threatened to permanently ban passengers who play music or videos without headphones on flights.

The US airline, which flies from London Heathrow in the UK, has updated its Refusal of Transport regulations which could also see noisy customers banned from listening to audio if they blast it out from devices around the plane.

A statement read: “UA has the right to refuse transport, on a permanent basis, any passenger who engages in any of the activities in this rule.”

It added: “We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones.

“With the expansion of Starlink [the in-plane internet system] it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

United added that customers who forget to bring their own headphones can be provided with a pair for free.

But how does this compare to other airlines?