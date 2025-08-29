The school term is set to begin next week for many. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A new law has allowed parents to save money on uniform, with schools a few days from resuming for many in England and Wales.

Most state schools are set to resume from Monday, September 1, and are now limited in the number of branded items they can require students to wear, as a way of reducing the annual cost burden on parents. The cost of school uniforms can be a hit for many families, with one mother telling LBC that she has needed to rely on food banks to get by. "Buying a new school uniform alone would cost my entire food budget for the week – and that's before factoring in other essentials like sports kit, stationery and a new school bag," Annie said. But while the news might be welcome to many, some headteachers have hit out at the ruling, stating that uniforms are a good place to start when clamping down on poor behaviour. Katharine Birbalsingh, of Michaela School in north London, told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "The uniform issue, the way you turn around a school with behaviour issues is to really clamp down on uniforms. "If you only have three items of branded uniform, you just won't be able to do that." Here are the rules around school uniforms in the UK.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has come up with the ruling in schools. Picture: Alamy