What are the rules around wood burning after government crackdown?
The government is set to impose tighter restrictions around wood burning stoves as part of an environmental plan.
Measures announced on Monday will see a toughening of rules, which could see the worst emitting stoves banned.
Politicians have thought it necessary to take action, with recent studies finding that indoor wood burning stoves may cause as much damage to lungs as cigarettes do.
Updates to the environmental improvement plan (EIP) on Monday also set out targets on tackling harmful chemicals, reducing invasive species and restoring ecosystems.
This is what the government now states with relation to wood burners.
What is happening?
Rules for wood burners could be tightened to lower their smoke emissions as part of the government’s updated environmental improvement plan (EIP).
The government has said it will consult on measures to reduce the environmental impact of the public burning wood, such as stoves and bonfires.
Currently, according to data cited by the Telegraph, two million people currently use wood-burning heaters in the UK.
Will stoves be banned?
Under the proposals, manufacturers of stoves that use “solid fuel” would have to phase out or amend older models to ensure they meet the new standards.
This will not involve a ban on the use of older stoves that have already been sold, but they will not be allowed on sale in the future.
Pollution limits may also be tightened in smoke control areas of the country, where there are restrictions on what fuels can be domestically burned in fireplaces or stoves.
What could happen next?
Ministers have said the consultation will seek to minimise the impact these changes have on Bonfire Night and Diwali.
Environment secretary Emma Reynolds said: “This plan marks a step change in restoring nature.
“Our ambitious targets are backed by real action to cut harmful air pollutants, revive habitats and protect the environment for generations to come.”
The plan is a legal requirement under the Environment Act, aiming to implement a broader commitment to significantly improve the environment for the next generation.
For the first time, ministers will also publish delivery plans for Environment Act targets, which set out which organisations will carry out actions that contribute to the overall aims and how progress will be measured.