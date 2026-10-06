British medic tells LBC that Vladimir Putin might be weaponising plague that killed lab technician Darya Shipilova

Medics in Germany practice treating a patient for the pneumonic plague. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A British medic has told LBC that Russia "may well be weaponising" the pneumonic plague after a lab technician died in Siberia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Great Plague in London in the 17th century. Picture: Alamy

What is the pneumonic plague? The pneumonic plague is a severe and easily transmissible lung infection that will almost certainly kill any human who contracts it if left untreated with antibiotics. It presents itself three to seven days after infection with headaches, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and fever. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the plague is especially contagious and capable of triggering severe epidemics. In 2013, it said there were around 800 cases of all types of plague. In the UK, there has not been a major outbreak for hundreds of years, with the pneumonic plague a contributor to the Black Death that killed up to 50 million in Europe in the 14th century. Around the world, there are still occasional deadly epidemics. Since 2010, there have been hundreds of deaths due to the plague in Madagascar and China.

Darya Shipilova, 28, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube. Picture: Social Media

Who is Darya Shipilova? Darya Shipilova, 28, a lab researcher at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube in Siberia, Russia. Russian has said that there is no evidence that she died from any of the pathogens she worked with and said that she died from "pneumonia of unknown etiology". Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times. He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit. “If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story. “It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute. Picture: Google Maps

Is the pneumonic plague spreading in Russia? Around 200 people who have been in contact with Ms Shipilova have been quarantined, according to Maksim Modin, the Mayor of the Shelekhov municipal district. The nearby cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov are reportedly on high alert, but no further cases of pneumonic plague have been reported.