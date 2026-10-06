What is the Russian plague? Hundreds in quarantine in Siberia
British medic tells LBC that Vladimir Putin might be weaponising plague that killed lab technician Darya Shipilova
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A British medic has told LBC that Russia "may well be weaponising" the pneumonic plague after a lab technician died in Siberia.
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Darya Shipilova, 28, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube, resulting in hundreds of people being placed into quarantine.
Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that the facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague".
He explained that the Soviet Union had a history of research into weaponised plague during the Cold War, including attempts to make strains resistant to conventional treatment.
Dr Smith added: “Let’s hope that isn’t what they’re still doing there now."
The US has said that it is closely monitoring the situation.
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What is the pneumonic plague?
The pneumonic plague is a severe and easily transmissible lung infection that will almost certainly kill any human who contracts it if left untreated with antibiotics.
It presents itself three to seven days after infection with headaches, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and fever.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the plague is especially contagious and capable of triggering severe epidemics. In 2013, it said there were around 800 cases of all types of plague.
In the UK, there has not been a major outbreak for hundreds of years, with the pneumonic plague a contributor to the Black Death that killed up to 50 million in Europe in the 14th century.
Around the world, there are still occasional deadly epidemics. Since 2010, there have been hundreds of deaths due to the plague in Madagascar and China.
Who is Darya Shipilova?
Darya Shipilova, 28, a lab researcher at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube in Siberia, Russia.
Russian has said that there is no evidence that she died from any of the pathogens she worked with and said that she died from "pneumonia of unknown etiology".
Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times.
He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit.
“If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story.
“It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”
Is the pneumonic plague spreading in Russia?
Around 200 people who have been in contact with Ms Shipilova have been quarantined, according to Maksim Modin, the Mayor of the Shelekhov municipal district.
The nearby cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov are reportedly on high alert, but no further cases of pneumonic plague have been reported.
Could the plague spread beyond Russia?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that America is monitoring the situation in Russia, amid fears that Vladimir Putin's forces are considering weaponising the plague.
He said: "I don't think it's cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause just to keep an eye on it."
Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told LBC that the facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague".
“Laboratories like this one in Siberia do explore these pathogens and ways in which they can make us ill in order to sidestep that and block it in future,” he said.