What are Saudi marriage laws and what does it mean for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his engagement to Georgina Rodríguez, finally committing to getting hitched after nine years together.
The Portuguese footballer proposed to the model this week with his new fiancee sharing the news to her 62m Instagram followers.
The Spanish-Argentine said: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”
Tying the knot will potentially give Ronaldo an easier ride with the authorities in Saudi Arabia, where he has just committed to play on at Al-Nassr for at least another two years.
The striker can certainly afford a lavish ceremony (and a whole lot else) after agreeing to a £492m deal.
The 40-year-old is said to have caused a minor stir in the sovereign Arab Islamic state for his relationship with Rodríguez.
Here is what it all means.
What are Saudi Arabia’s marriage laws?
Saudi Arabia has a conservative view towards marriage and bases its laws on Islamic Sharia customs.
Marriage between its citizens is often an arranged practice while Saudi nationals can, with approval, marry other Muslims from other Arabic states.
However, foreign husbands of Saudi women can often find it hard to get rights and citizenships.
Meanwhile, Saudi men are allowed to marry women “of the book,” which allows a wife of Christian or Jewish faith as well as Islamic.
However, non-Muslim marriages are often not recognised.
Foreigners must also marry inside their own country’s embassy.
Gay marriage is not permitted and same sex relationships are not allowed in any form.
What does this mean for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Saudi law prohibits couples from co-habiting unless they are married but Ronaldo was reportedly given special permission to live with Rodriguez when he moved to the Kingdom.
"Although the kingdom's laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently begun to turn a blind eye and stop prosecuting anyone,” a lawyer said.
Ronaldo has five surviving children in total. With Rodriguez, he has two daughters born in 2017 and 2022. The younger daughter was a twin but her brother died during childbirth.