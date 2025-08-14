Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his engagement to Georgina Rodríguez, finally committing to getting hitched after nine years together.

The Portuguese footballer proposed to the model this week with his new fiancee sharing the news to her 62m Instagram followers.

The Spanish-Argentine said: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Tying the knot will potentially give Ronaldo an easier ride with the authorities in Saudi Arabia, where he has just committed to play on at Al-Nassr for at least another two years.

The striker can certainly afford a lavish ceremony (and a whole lot else) after agreeing to a £492m deal.

The 40-year-old is said to have caused a minor stir in the sovereign Arab Islamic state for his relationship with Rodríguez.

Here is what it all means.