Paris Fury has retracted her claim made in Netflix documentary that boxer was diagnosed after fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By William Mata

Netflix has re-edited an upcoming documentary on Tyson Fury after his wife, Paris, has clarified that the boxer had not been, as she had first stated, diagnosed with schizophrenia.

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The couple in the 2023 documentary At Home With the Furys. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

Paris Fury said in a statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. “I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. "Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis. “Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. "I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.” Read also: Tyson Fury moves family and fortune abroad to protect his £160million net worth

Tyson Fury is a former multiple world champion. Picture: AFF/Alamy