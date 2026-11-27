What is schizophrenia? Tyson Fury's wife says boxer has condition... And then says he doesn't
Paris Fury has retracted her claim made in Netflix documentary that boxer was diagnosed after fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015
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Netflix has re-edited an upcoming documentary on Tyson Fury after his wife, Paris, has clarified that the boxer had not been, as she had first stated, diagnosed with schizophrenia.
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Netflix said it has worked to “update” the footage after she originally said that the heavyweight had been diagnosed months after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.
Paris said he had been "hearing voices" ahead of the alleged diagnosis, and the admission led the British Boxing Board of Control to consider suspending his licence ahead of his December 11 fight with Anthony Joshua.
Tyson Fury, the documentary, was released on Netflix on Friday.
Read also: Tyson Fury invites Donald Trump to Anthony Joshua fight ringwalk
Paris Fury said in a statement: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.
“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’.
"Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.
“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love.
"I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”
Read also: Tyson Fury moves family and fortune abroad to protect his £160million net worth
What is schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition that causes sufferers to struggle to distinguish reality from their own thoughts.
As well as hallucinations and delusions- hearing or seeing things that are not real- symptoms can include muddled thoughts and a general withdrawal from life.
However, there are misconceptions, as people with schizophrenia do not have a split personality and do not become violent.
"There's no single test for schizophrenia," the NHS states. "It's usually diagnosed after an assessment by a mental health care professional, such as a psychiatrist.
"The exact cause of schizophrenia is unknown. But most experts believe the condition is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors.
"It's thought that some people are more vulnerable to developing schizophrenia, and certain situations can trigger the condition, such as a stressful life event or drug misuse."
Schizophrenia is managed with therapy as well as drug treatment, while those living with it can also find help from engaging in support networks with others who also have the condition.