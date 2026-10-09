What will Sir Keir Starmer do now? Ex PM praises new Holborn and St Pancras MP
Former Prime Minister hails "brilliant result" as Labour successor Sagal Abdi-Wali wins by-election
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Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali after she won his old seat of Holborn and St Pancras.
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Labour won the by-election on Thursday to maintain their hold on the north London seat, with Ms Abdi-Wali beating Green Party leader Zack Polanski into second place.
The by-election was called after Sir Keir announced in September he would be stepping back as MP, having resigned as Prime Minister in June.
He tweeted after the Holborn and St Pancras vote: "Brilliant result. Congratulations to my friend @Sagal_AW, I know you are a brilliant champion for our communities and will be a fantastic MP."
It means that Sir Keir will not be in the Commons for the first time since he was elected in 2015.
Read also: Why has Sir Keir Starmer resigned as prime minister?
Read also: Humiliated Zack Polanski vows to fight on as Green Party leader after by-election loss - as he faces backlash over 'Zionism is racism' motion
Brilliant result. Congratulations to my friend @Sagal_AW, I know you are a brilliant champion for our communities and will be a fantastic MP. https://t.co/3cv3TGmHWs— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 9, 2026
What will Sir Keir Starmer do now?
Sir Keir Starmer will focus on international affairs, defence, security, trade and technology, as well as tackling violence against women and girls.
He has not said what this means or whether he plans to work as a lobbyist, a campaigner or for a charity, but it seems clear that his future lies outside of politics.
Sir Keir was Director of Public Prosecutions before becoming an MP.
"It's been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago," he said in his resignation speech.
"But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls."
According to the Guardian, he has joked about taking a cookery course but might now take time out to consider his options. He has also been spotted in the stands, watching Arsenal, since leaving No 10.
“He’s got an incredible amount of experience to offer,” a friend told the Guardian.
“It feels like he’ll end up doing something international-facing. That’s his comfort zone and also what he’s best at.”
Sir Keir will also use the opportunity to spend more time with his family.
“I leave probably the most high-profile job in the country to the most important, which is to be the best dad I can to my kids and best husband I can to my wife," he said.