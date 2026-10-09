Former Prime Minister hails "brilliant result" as Labour successor Sagal Abdi-Wali wins by-election

Sir Keir Starmer is leaving politics behind. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali after she won his old seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

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President Donald Trump announces a trade agreement with the United Kingdom alongside British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: White House Photo/Alamy

Brilliant result. Congratulations to my friend @Sagal_AW, I know you are a brilliant champion for our communities and will be a fantastic MP. https://t.co/3cv3TGmHWs — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 9, 2026

What will Sir Keir Starmer do now? Sir Keir Starmer will focus on international affairs, defence, security, trade and technology, as well as tackling violence against women and girls. He has not said what this means or whether he plans to work as a lobbyist, a campaigner or for a charity, but it seems clear that his future lies outside of politics. Sir Keir was Director of Public Prosecutions before becoming an MP. "It's been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago," he said in his resignation speech. "But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls."

Sir Keir watches on from the stands during The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. Picture: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy