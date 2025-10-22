Teachers are at sixes and sevens over a new craze that has seen students banned from chanting a rap song hook in classrooms.

As so often happens, a craze that started in the US has now reached British shores and it sees one shout “six” and a group (or whoever is nearby) yell in chorus “seven”.

What’s more, there is a hand gesture that goes with it - palms facing up, waving up and down, like balancing a scale.

Exhausted teachers have reported fearing any time the two numbers are said together as their pupils are apparently now duty-bound to shout the numbers “six-seven” back with the gesture.

It has been all over TikTok and has also been the basis of a recent South Park episode, where a moral panic over the numbers sparks a societal decline.

But what does it all mean?