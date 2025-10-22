What does Six-Seven mean? Term banned from classrooms
What started off as a rap lyric is now something meaningless that is terrorising teachers... all thanks to TikTok
Teachers are at sixes and sevens over a new craze that has seen students banned from chanting a rap song hook in classrooms.
As so often happens, a craze that started in the US has now reached British shores and it sees one shout “six” and a group (or whoever is nearby) yell in chorus “seven”.
What’s more, there is a hand gesture that goes with it - palms facing up, waving up and down, like balancing a scale.
Exhausted teachers have reported fearing any time the two numbers are said together as their pupils are apparently now duty-bound to shout the numbers “six-seven” back with the gesture.
It has been all over TikTok and has also been the basis of a recent South Park episode, where a moral panic over the numbers sparks a societal decline.
But what does it all mean?
What does six-seven mean?
Six-seven doesn’t mean anything, it doesn’t carry an innuendo (like six-nine) or in any way relate to the old phrase “at sixes and sevens”.
It was inspired by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, who released a track in 2024 called Doot Doot (6 7)
Skrilla is thought to have originally referenced the lyric to 67th Street in Philadelphia.
But it went viral in March of this year for its association with LaMelo Ball, who is six feet seven inches. Videos then came out tying the two together.
Ball plays for the Charlotte Hornets, however, and not the Philadelphia 76ers supported by Skrilla.
Is the phrase banned in schools?
Many schools are now banning the phrase and handing out punishments - sometimes related to the numbers six and seven. This could be doing 67 press ups, writing a 670 word essay, or staying in detention for 67 minutes.
Teachers are hoping it comes and goes as fast as any other craze.