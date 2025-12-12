Tourists will need to demonstrate a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the United States, under a plan backed by Donald Trump.

The UK could be among dozens of countries hit be the changes, which were announced this week, as the president looks to provide further security at borders.

Asked if this could lead to a drop-off in tourism ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Mr Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was not concerned.

“We're not doing so well,” he said. "We just want people to come over here, and be safe. We want safety. We want security.

"We want to make sure we're not letting the wrong people come into our country."

It is the latest attempt by the president to scrutinise foreign visitors after an immigration freeze from 19 countries was announced last week

This is what it means for tourists.