What social media visitors to US will need to show under Trump plan
Foreigners will need to provide a five-year social media history to be allowed into America
Tourists will need to demonstrate a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the United States, under a plan backed by Donald Trump.
The UK could be among dozens of countries hit be the changes, which were announced this week, as the president looks to provide further security at borders.
Asked if this could lead to a drop-off in tourism ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Mr Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was not concerned.
“We're not doing so well,” he said. "We just want people to come over here, and be safe. We want safety. We want security.
"We want to make sure we're not letting the wrong people come into our country."
It is the latest attempt by the president to scrutinise foreign visitors after an immigration freeze from 19 countries was announced last week
This is what it means for tourists.
Who is affected?
Those affected are residents of the 42 countries who are eligible to stay in the US for 90 days without a visa. The UK is one of the countries on the list.
All those who are subject will need to fill out an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.
The countries eligible to visit the US without a visa are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Australia, Brunei, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Chile.
What will these people have to do?
Upon entering the US, it will be "mandatory" to hand over the social media profiles, and other details - including email addresses and telephone numbers used in the last five years.
Personal details of family members will also be required. Biometric information, including fingerprints, DNA and iris data, might also be requested.
It has not been stated what the officers will be searching for and what might constitute a refusal of entry.
It will apply to the 41 countries on the visa list for the first time as well as those who are not.
The proposal is not a certainty and is set to be open for public consultation for 60 days and British visitors can expect full details spelled out on the foreign office website soon.
"This is not a final rule, it is simply the first step in starting a discussion to have new policy options to keep the American people safe,” a US Homeland statement read.